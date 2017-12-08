Esko is a force to be reckoned with

"We're legitimately 10 or 11 players deep on the varsity," Devney said. "We had some injuries to deal with over the summer but our younger players played an awful lot of basketball."

Yet it still all revolves around Trapp, and why wouldn't it? The senior has added muscle to his frame and now is a "difference-maker," according to his coach.

"Adam has bulked up and gotten stronger, and he's now up to about 250 pounds," Devney said. "But he runs the floor, and that's why he's getting so much college interest. You don't see big players like him who can run the floor very often."

Trapp suffered a dislocated kneecap while playing AAU ball this summer, but Devney says he's fully recovered. Junior Cam Berger and senior Ryan Pantsar also dealt with injuries during the off-season but all the Eskomos are ready to go now that the season has started.

Esko started 3-0 with wins over Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld and Superior.

And Trapp has been the difference-maker.

"When he's switched on and active, nobody will go near him on offense," Devney said. "But he has to stay strong. Big and strong kids from other teams who can get low leverage on him can walk him right off the block and that makes him less effective."

But that said, the Eskomos are far more than "just" Trapp.

"Deep," Devney said. "We're deep."

Senior guard Quinn Fischer "is a college player," Devney said.

Junior Jon Stodola is 6-foot-4 and a good inside-outside player. Senior Eric Rish is the player Devney says "does all the dirty work" and has earned his place on the varsity team.

Sophomore Payton Wefel is, according to Devney, the best pure shooter on the team.

"And his dad is 6-foot-6 so we hope he grows into that," the coach joked.

Junior Sam Rengo brings a highly competitive spirit into the mix, while senior Carter Northey has a great basketball pedigree.

"His mother is a hall of fame coach (Sue Northey)," Devney said. "He has such a great basketball IQ."

Devney also hopes for minutes from sophomore Trevor Spindler, junior Corey Kauma and junior Peyton Koskela — "and I hope I didn't leave anyone out," Devney said.

Added to the mix is a schedule Devney calls the toughest in the school's history, and records bear him out. It's brutal. On Saturday the Eskomos will face Annandale, 28-5 a season ago and the third-place team in Minnesota Class AA.

On Jan. 6, Esko hosts defending Section 4AAA champion Columbia Heights (22-10 last season), and three nights later plays defending Section 7AAA champion Grand Rapids (24-7 last season).

Brooklyn Center (19-8 last season) is also on the schedule, with Section 8AA runner-up Perham (27-3 last year) waiting on Jan. 20. Oh, and Section 6AA champion St. Cloud Cathedral (27-6 last season) is coming to Esko Feb. 23.

Five games against teams with 20 or more wins last winter plus one with 19 — and those are just the out-of-section games. Proctor and Virginia, both expected to be good this season, are also scheduled.

"If we get to state, I'd rather get there with three or four losses and be tested than to go down undefeated and not having played the kind of schedule we can," Devney said. "Our goal is to get to Friday night at the state tournament, and then anything can happen.

"To do all this, it would help to be a top seed," Devney added. "We will have to play well to earn it, but we think we can get there."