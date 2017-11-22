Father-daughter team to lead new LSC women's basketball team

Myhre coached the Barnum Bombers from 1978 to 2011, which included an impressive record of 626-165, nine trips to the state tournament and the Class A State Championship in 2010.

He was named Minnesota Girls Basketball Association Class A Coach of the Year several times, BreakDown USA Sports Preview 2010 Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Star Tribune of Minneapolis referred to Myhre as a "pioneer" in Minnesota girls basketball upon his retirement in 2012.

"I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and get back to work," Myhre said. "I look forward to getting to know the campus community and helping launch a successful women's basketball program at LSC."

Assisting Myhre will be someone who knows him well: his daughter, Megan Johnson. Johnson lives in Superior and has coached in the Superior Basketball League since 2012. She also works as a leave and disability management specialist at Ascena Corp. in Duluth.

"This is an exciting opportunity for everyone involved," Johnson said. "It's special to be able to coach with my dad and to be part of a new athletic program at Lake Superior College."

Mike Seymour, vice president of academic and student affairs and acting athletic director at LSC, expressed excitement about starting the men's and women's programs and the positive impact it will have at Lake Superior College.

"We have seen an increase in enrollment and school pride with the success of our soccer programs, as now with clay target and the cycling team," Seymour said. "Adding basketball will allow us to continue to add to that momentum while giving our students more opportunities to get involved."

Lake Superior College plans to begin women's and men's basketball in the fall of 2018, pending a successful student referendum this spring. Hiring coaches now allows time to begin recruiting, as well as prepare schedules and sponsorships.