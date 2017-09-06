Scoreboard - September 7, 2017 edition
FOOTBALL
Thursday, August 31
Hermantown 34, Moose Lake-Willow River 0
H - Jake Hausmann 8 run (kick)
H - Hausmann 1 run (kick)
H - Luke Lindberg 16 run (kick failed)
H - Hausmann 16 run (conversion)
H - Hausmann 4 run (kick failed)
Barnum 12, Aitkin 6
B - Kyle Kielty 50 pass from Tyler Nynas (kick failed)
B - Drake Weets 10 pass from Nynas (run failed)
A - Luke Pelarski 25 run (run failed)
Friday, September 1
Carlton 28, Littlefork-Big Falls 0
C - Ben Soderstrom 25 pass from Kaden Crane (conversion good)
C - Austin Parker 3 run (conversion failed)
C - Jake Santkuyl 17 pass from Crane (conversion failed)
C - Parker 4 run (conversion good)
Cloquet 55, Esko 20
C - Mitchell Gerlach 8 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Eli Benson kick)
E - Quinn Fischer 3 pass from Brendan Durand (Cameron Osterling kick)
C - Tyler Moose 22 pass from Pokornowski (Benson kick)
C - Aahsan Maigag 29 run (Benson kick)
C - Gerlach 17 run (kick failed)
E - Branden Matteen 83 kickoff return (kick failed)
C - Joshua Bushey 10 pass from Pokornowski (Benson kick)
C - Maigag 27 run (Benson kick)
C - Maigag 6 run (Benson kick)
E - Matteen 71 pass from Durand (Osterling kick)
C - Markus Pokornowski 5 run (Benson kick)
Cromwell-Wright 37, North Woods 8
CW - Nic Johnson 47 run (Enrico Francato kick)
CW - Francato 23 field goal
CW - Johnson 11 run (run failed)
CW - Cameron Cahoon 2 run (Kannon Korpela pass from Drew Libbon)
CW - Johnson 83 run (Francato kick)
CW - Johnson 82 run (kick failed)
NW - Jake Hyppa 9 run (run good)
Wrenshall 48, Northland 0
W - Tyler Kelley 34 run (T. Kelley kick)
W - T. Kelley 22 run (T. Kelley kick)
W - Jared Kelley 7 run (T. Kelley kick)
W - T. Kelley 28 pass from Randy Wimmer (T. Kelley kick)
W - T. Kelley 25 run (kick failed)
W - J. Kelley 12 run (kick failed)
W - Wyatt Holmes 15 run (Isaiah Johnson run)
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, August 29
Carlton def. Deer River 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
For Carlton: Taylor Nelson 10K; Abby Mickle 5K; Brynne Mickle 24SA.
Thursday, August 31
ML-WR def. Two Harbors 3-0
Cook County def. Barnum 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
For Barnum: Megan Laine 9K; Sydney Baier 26D; Meghan Liimatainen 15SA.
Carlton def. Wrenshall 25-14, 25-9, 25-13
For Carlton: Alaina Bennett 13K; Abby Mickle 9K; Alyson Hoeffling 11K; Brynne Mickle 44SA.
For Wrenshall: Cheyanne Carlson 8K, 12D, 4B; Paige Johnson 9SA; Emily Adkins 12D.
Duluth Marshall def. Cloquet 25-5, 25-13, 25-11
For Cloquet: Natalie Spath 16D; Savannah Sears 10D; KaKenna Reiman 3B.
Cromwell-Wright def. Silver Bay 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12
For CW: Shaily Hakamaki 9K, 10D, 2SA.
Esko def. South Ridge 25-23, 25-13, 25-19
For Esko: Dea DeLeon 9D; Marais Houser 23SA; Hannah Stark 12K; Taiya Gregg 8K.
For SR: Shayna Preston 10SA; Celia Olesiak 10D; Natalee Smith 16D; Abby Almer 6K.
Tuesday, September 5
Rush City def. Barnum 25-10, 26-24, 25-18
Carlton def. Cloquet 21-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11
For Carlton: Taylor Nelson 12K; Abby Mickle 11K; Alaina Bennett 10K; Brynn Mickle 42SA.
For Cloquoet: Morgan Walsh 6K; Lucy Sinkkonen 6K; Natalie Seath 14D; Olivia Diver 11SA.
Cromwell-Wright def. LCA 25-7, 25-8, 25-12
For CW: Shaily Hakamaki 100 percent serving (14-for-14), 8AS; Taya Hakamaki 9SA, 7K; Zayde Smith 7SA. LCA: Megan Bechtold 2AS.
Esko def. Virginia 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24
For Esko:: Dea Deleon 17D; Marais Houser 40SA, 10D; Hannah Stark 25K, 2B; Taiya Gregg 11D, 8K, 2AS; Emilee Wilson 5K, 2AS.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday, August 31
CEC 10, Mesabi East 1
No stats available.
Tuesday, September 5
CEC 3, Duluth Marshall 1
First half - 1. CEC, Cade Bender, 23rd; 2. CEC, Bender, 32nd; 3. CEC, Andy Acers, 43rd.
Second half - 4. DM, Royce Pichetti, 60th (pk).
Saves - Dru Senich, CEC, 6; Charlie Eginton, DM, 6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday, August 31
Cloquet-Carlton 1, Chisago Lakes 0
First half - 1. Kendra Kelley (Natalie Hoffman), 15th minute.
Second half - No scoring.
Saves - Brandi Nelson, CC, 12.
Princeton 2, Esko 0
No stats available.
Tuesday, September 5
Esko 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0
First half - 1. Terryn McColley.
Second half - No scoring.
Saves - Not available.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday, August 31
Grand Marais Invitational
Boys Team Results
1. Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum, 49; 2. North Shore, 51; 3. Duluth East, 61; 4. Lakeview Christian, 101; 5. Cromwell-Floodwood, 123; 6. Mesabi East, 155; 7. Proctor, 163.
Boys Individual Results
1. Jake Paron, NS, 16:51.9; 2. Ethan Olson, MLWRB, 16:56.8; 3. Wyatt Rauvola, CF, 17:22.7; 4. Noah Smith, NS, 17:38.9; 5. Andrew Tyson, LC, 18:05.2.
Girls Team Results
1. Duluth East, 31; 2. Proctor, 46; 3. North Shore, 76; 4. Mesabi East, 87; 5. Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, 127.
Girls Individual Results
1. Ava Hill, ME, 19:18.5; 2. Sydney Binsfield, P, 20:03.1; 3. Molly Weberg, DE, 20:47.1; 4. Kelly Canavan, DE, 21:05.4; 5. Bella Thomas, ME, 21:12.7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday, August 31
Ashland 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Singles - Taylor Vyskocil def. Michele Jokinen 6-4, 6-0; Sydney Vyskocil def. Autumn Moynan 6-0, 6-0; Kylie Rackouski def. Kylie McKeon 6-2, 6-2; Kaitlyn Zinnecker def. Zoe Klimek 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles - Alphia Korpela/Jaida Larson def. Kalya Borske/Ally Martin 3-6, 6-2, 10-5; Sophia Root/Kieren Nortunen def. Lauren Maslow/Lexi Norrgard 6-2, 6-1; Tianna Voca/Mara Pierce def. Jayda Wolter/Jayda Wolter 6-1, 6-1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday, September 2
Ridgewater 13, FDLTCC 6
FDLTCC - Lorine Parker TD, first quarter
R - Unknown, 2nd quarter
R - Unknown, 4th quarter (kick good)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday, August 30
Central Lakes def. FDLTCC 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
Oak Hills def. FDLTCC 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22
Doubleheader stats for FDLTCC: Shane Laveau 11K, 16D, 2B; Sam Lorenz 7K, 9D; Courtney Ableiter 6K, 13D, 6AS; Kayla Jackson 5K, 12D; Naazhe LaPrairie 14SA; Gloria Kingbird 13SA.