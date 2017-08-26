Girls tennis scores win over Spartans

"We only have 12 players out for the start of the team, so everyone is getting plenty of court time," he said. Since a varsity team consists of 10 players, that doesn't leave a lot of margin.

Johnson expects an additional three to five players to come out for the team within the next couple of weeks, but there still won't be enough players to field a junior varsity team.

"In a way, having a small squad is a good thing when you practice," he said. "There is more time for individual instruction and players can work in groups of one or two players with coaches instead of four to six players."

The team also received the biggest boost a young team can get early in the season: its first dual meet win Tuesday night at home against Superior. With the young singles players showing the way, Cloquet held off the Spartans to win 4-3.

No. 1 singles player Michelle Jokinen lost in a hard-fought three-set match, but all three of the other singles players — sophomore Autumn Moynan at No. 2, freshman Kylie McKeon at No. 3 and Emma Wells at No. 4 — all won their matches.

Moynan's win was especially impressive. After losing the first set to Superior's Niya Wilson 6-0, she stormed back to win the next two sets, and the match, by 6-2 and 7-5 scores. McKeon also rallied from a set down to defeat Maddy Sislo 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 and Wells defeated Drew Uraniak 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 4.

The win was cemented by the team's two experienced seniors in doubles. Captain Ally Martin teamed up with Makayla Borske to defeat Addy Young and Alee Miliknovich of Superior by 6-2, 6-3, to sew up the match for Cloquet.

The season started with three matches last weekend in Mora, where the team dropped shortened matches to the host school, Chisago Lakes Area and Aitkin.

That made the Superior win especially sweet and Johnson knows it's something to build on.

"We need practice, the players need ground strokes and to hit, and we've already had two practices rained out so there hasn't been a lot of time for that," he said. "But it's very important to the development of these players."

The schedule doesn't get any easier, with two matches against Duluth East and St. Anthony scheduled for Thursday at the Longview Tennis Center in Duluth, followed by another quadrangular meet on Saturday at North Branch. Cambridge and Andover will also take part in that event.

It will also mean that only one of the team's first nine matches will have been at home by the time the team starts next week.

"Right now it's a lot of match time and not a lot of practice time," Johnson said. "We will be excited to get back to practice, but right now we're thrilled with Tuesday's win, which was very competitive, and we came out of top. But we have a lot of room to grow."