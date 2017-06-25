Former Lumberjack to captain UMD men's hockey team

Kuhlman joins another big name in UMD lore — Derek Plante — as just the second Cloquet-Esko-Carlton player to captain the Bulldogs. While the local program is no stranger either to Division I players or captains — the 1981-82 team alone produced five including UMD alternate captain Jim Sprenger — Kuhlman is well aware of the responsibility now placed on his shoulders.

"Obviously it's a big honor," Kuhlman said. "There have been a lot of great players and captains at UMD before me and I've been lucky enough to have three good ones my first three years here in Adam Krause, Brad Welinski and Dominic Toninato. I just want to do whatever I can." Kuhlman was an alternate captain last season.

Kuhlman inherits leadership of a team that reached the national championship game last season before falling to NCHC foe Denver, and he knows expectations are high.

"I think that's the standard at UMD," Kuhlman said, "I think we expect to be there every year where we were last year. We expect to win games and championships. We have the group to do it again even though we lost a great core of seniors and others who turned pro, but there's no doubt in mind we have the talent."

Kuhlman has scored 60 points in his UMD career including 24 goals. He had a career-high 16 assists last season and took regular shifts on the power play and penalty kill as well.

"I think all the responsibility made me a better player," he said. "I've learned how to handle pressure situations better and I handle things off the ice better. Being captain is such a great opportunity."

Kuhlman should have no trouble helping motivate his teammates after last season's title loss.

"It stings," he said. "Any time you lose a game of that size, it's not easy. To be honest with you, I'm still not over it and I don't know if I will be any time soon. But that's good. It fuels the guys and makes you want it that much more when you do come back."

While that's great motivation, it's also negative motivation, which has its drawbacks. Kuhlman is well aware of the challenge.

"I think that we've been doing a good job as a team of turning the page," he said. "We all remember the game and the motivation from it in our own way. We have a new group of players here and fresh young guys who are going to make an impact on the season. That's started this spring and summer. We're going to make our own identity for the new season."

One of those players is freshman Kobe Bender, who was a high school freshman during Kuhlman's final season at CEC.

"It's awesome, obviously," Kuhlman said. "He and my brother are great friends and I've been around him my whole life. We have a good relationship at the rink. I hope to help him in his tough times like my captains did with me."

Kuhlman has earned the respect of coach Scott Sandelin and knows how he will need to work to be the bridge between coach and players.

"He respects honesty," Kuhlman said of Sandelin. "He has a great feel for how the team is feeling and what we need to do. Any time I can assist in that and let him know what the guys need after a certain weekend, that's what I'll do."

Kuhlman's reputation for gritty, hard work precedes him, which makes him an ideal choice to wear the captain's letter.

"Ever since day one, I've always wanted to be the hardest worker, to give something to people that work hard," he said. "I want to go into every day with a fresh mind set and the idea of making others better and myself better."

And now that he's the captain, Kuhlman is prouder than ever of his CEC roots. Though he left the program after his junior season for junior hockey, Kuhlman knows the foundation for his success was made locally.

"It was awesome," he said. "I was fortunate to have great coaches and players to practice against and play with each year, and fortunate to have Coach (Dave) Esse to teach me about the game."