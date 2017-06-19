Cloquet's Bender signs letter of intent with Bulldogs

"It feels really nice," Bender said. "It's good to get that out of the way and focus on coming to UMD instead of worrying."

Bender had one more year of junior hockey eligibility remaining. After leaving the school team following his junior season, Bender scored 48 points in 57 regular season games for the Wilderness and six more points in the playoffs. After two late-season games with the USHL's Chicago Steel, he was drafted by the Muskegon Lumberjacks, for whom he played 55 regular season and four playoff games last year.

Bender scored six goals and added 16 assists for his second Lumberjack team, and added two assists in the playoffs.

"The plan all winter was to go back (to Muskegon) and play there," Bender said. "But there is space for me at UMD so that's where I'm going."

Bender went through long stretches where he wasn't on the first line in Muskegon, and you could forgive him for noticing the difference.

"I was up and down a lot," he said. "First line, second line, fourth line, they liked to switch things up."

The season also gave Bender his first extended time away from home.

"It was a really good experience," he said. "Being away from home and getting that different perspective on life was important. The team, coaches and my family were all great."

While happy with his time with the Wilderness, Bender said the USHL was a faster league than the NAHL.

"Fast-paced and more skill from the younger guys," he said. "It's a different style of play and it was a bigger move for me, moving up and moving away from home."

Now Bender will play on a UMD team that features another early departure from CEC — team captain Karson Kuhlman.

"My freshman year was his junior year, so we've played together and we were linemates for a little bit," Bender said. "It's fun being back with him. We've talked a lot, and I'm excited to be on his team again."

Bender, who plans to major in business or finance, is just getting acclimated to his teammates through a summer dryland program.

"We haven't really gotten into that much," he said. "I've just been working out and skating with the guys. I'm going to work hard to get in the lineup and earn a chance."

Bender says being at home might be an advantage.

"I think it'll be easier," he said. "Twenty minutes from home, and more of a home feeling. It's easier that way. Being away from friends and family was tough. I'm always a big family and friends guy. It took awhile to get used to that."

Bender is ready to do whatever it takes to make his Bulldog debut.

"My first time on the ice I'll be pretty nervous, but I hope my family can be there," he said. "I'll just try to focus on hockey. Whatever I do, wherever I fit in, I'm willing to do what they need me to do."