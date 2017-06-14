Scoreboard - June 8, 2017 edition

WP: Austin Davis 7IP, 8R, 8H, 8K, 7BB.

For ML-WR: Mark Fossum 2x5, 2R, RBI; Brendon Fogelberg 2x4 (3B), 3RBIs; Wyatt Lampel 2x3 (2B), 2RBIs.

Section 7A Playoffs

Carlton 12, Mountain-Iron Buhl 2

WP: Evan Gray 5.2IP, 1R, 3H, 9K, 5BB.

For Carlton: Kaden Crane 2x4 (2B), 3RBIs; Nate Nilsen 2x4, RBI; Leif Herman 3x3, RBI; Sam Macor 2x4, 3RBIs.

Thursday, June 1

Section 7AA

Esko 16, Eveleth-Gilbert 2, 5 innings

WP: R Bourgeault 4IP, 2R (1ER), 4H, 3BB, 3K.

For Esko: Reid Davidson 3x4 (2B), 2R, 3RBIs; Brody Kaldahl 2R, 2RBIs; Riggs Olson 2x3, 2R, 2RBIs.

Thursday, June 1

Section 7A

Deer River 10, Carlton 0, 5 innings

WP: Jeffery Moore 5IP, 3H, 0R, 4BB, 12K.

Silver Bay 5, Carlton 4

Thursday, June 1

Section 7AAA Playoffs

North Branch 4, Cloquet 1

WP: Dylan Ramberg 5.1IP, 1R, 6H, 7K, 3BB. LP: Jon Baker 7IP, 3R, 6H, 8K, 3BB.

For Cloquet: Alec Norrgard 2x5, RBI.

Saturday, June 3

Section 7AAA Playoffs

Cloquet 4, Princeton 2

Duluth Denfeld 5, Cloquet 1

Tuesday, June 6

Section 7AA Semifinals

Duluth Marshall 2, Esko 1

WP: Ben Pedersen 7IP, 1R, 8H, 7K, 1BB. LP: Brody Kaldahl 7IP, 2R, 4H, 2K, 3BB.

For Esko: Ryan Nelson 3x4 (2B); Ryan Bourgeault 3B.

Aitkin 9, Esko 1

WP: Jack Kupich 2IP, 1R, 2H, 3K, 2BB. LP: Ryan Bourgeault 4IP, 6R (5ER), 9H, 6K, 3BB.

For Esko: Brody Kaldahl 2H; Brenden Durand RBI.

SOFTBALL

Thursday, June 1

Section 7A Championship

Carlton 5, Cherry 4

WP: Raeann Barney 7IP, 4R, 7H, 6K, 2BB.

For Carlton: Alana Bennett scored the winning run in the top of the seventh on Deanna Wallin's single. Millie Groth 2H, R, RBI; Ava Grondahl 2H; Bennett H, R, 2RBIs; Ally Hoeffling 2R; Brynne Mickle H, R.

Carlton 9, Cherry 7

WP: Raeann Barney 7IP, 7R, 11H, 7K, 6BB.

For Carlton: Ally Hoeffling 3B, 3R, 2RBIs; Millie Groth 3H, 3R, RBI; Abby Mickle 2B, RBI; Alaina Bennett 2H, 4RBIs; Deanna Wallin 2H, 2R; Brynne Mickle 2H, R.

Section 7AA Championship

Virginia 6, Esko 4

WP: Ava Warren 7IP, 7K. LP: Emilee Wilson.

Esko 9, Virginia 1

WP: Emilee Wilson 7IP.

For Esko: scored 5 runs in 4th, keyed by Dea DeLeon 3R-HR.

TRACK AND FIELD

Thursday, June 1

Section 7A State Qualifiers

Boys Team Results

1. Esko, 106.5; 2. Ely, 78; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert, 63.60; 4. Two Harbors, 59; 5. Moose Lake-Willow River, 51; 6. Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin, 44; 7. Proctor, 39; 8. Deer River-Northland, 37.50; 9. Cromwell-Wright, 34; 10. Duluth Marshall, 33; 11. McGregor, 32.5; 12. Bigfork, 20.5; 13. (tie) Silver Bay, 19; South Ridge-Cherry-North Woods, 19; 15. Crosby-Ironton, 18; 16. Barnum, 14; 17. International Falls, 11; 18. Floodwood, 6; 19. (tie) Cook County, 4; Mesabi East, 4; 21. Chisholm, 3.5; 22. (tie) Virginia, 2; Mountain Iron-Buhl, 2; 24. Lakeview Christian Academy, 1.

Carlton County Boys Results

100 - 1. Dawsen Cossalter, Esko, 10.94; 200 - 1. Cossalter, Esko, 21.96; 1,600 - 1. Ethan Olson, ML-WR, 4:29.21; 400 relay - 1. Esko (Cossalter, Declan Sinnott-James, Jedd Anich, Adam Graves), 44.20; 800 relay - 2. Esko (Anich, Justin Jones, Graves, Sinnott-James), 1:33.72; 3,200 relay - 2. Esko (Luke Bourgeault, Joshua Kemp, Sam Rengo, Isaiah Stokes), 8:21.54; high jump - pole vault - 1. Tate Olson, Esko, 12-0; long jump - 2. Nic Johnson, Cromwell-WRight, 20-9; triple jump — 2. Nick Carlson, South Ridge, 42-11; shot put - 1. Sam Coil, ML-WR, 55-2; discus - 1. Coil, ML-WR, 156-6; 2. Wyatt Susa, Cromwell-Wright, 133-3.

Girls Team Results

1. International Falls, 85; 2. Eveleth-Gilbert, 73.5; 3. Mesabi East, 56; 4. Esko, 43.5; 5. Silver Bay, 41; 6. Duluth Marshall, 40; 7. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 39; 8. (tie) Crosby-Ironton, 35; Barnum, 35; 10. Proctor, 33; 11. (tie) Bigfork, 32; Cromwell-Wright, 32; 13. South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods, 28; 14. Deer River/Northland, 23; 15. Ely, 22; 16. Two Harbors, 20; 17. Moose Lake-Willow River, 18; 18. Virginia, 17; 19. (tie) Aitkin, 7; Floodwood, 7; 21. (tie) Carlton, 4; Mountain Iron-Buhl, 4; 23. Chisholm, 3; 24. Cook County, 2; 25. Lakeview Christian Academy, 1.

Carlton County Girls Results

100 hurdles - 1. Ava Gonsorowski, Esko, 16.35; 300 hurdles - 2. Gonsorowski, Esko, 48.36; 1,600 relay - 2. Cromwell-Wright (Teana Hakamaki, Bailey Gronner, Anja Schoenberg, Shaily Hakamaki), 4:12.25; long jump - 1. Kennedy Bryant, ML-WR, 16-3; triple jump - 2. Bryant, ML-WR, 36-2; discus - 1. Ryanna Anvid, South Ridge, 120-6.

Thursday, June 1

Section 7AA Meet

Boys Team Results

1. Elk River 118.50, 2. Andover 86, 3. Forest Lake 82, 4. Cambridge Isanti 67.50, 5. Chisago Lakes 61, 6. Cloquet 50, 7. Grand Rapids 48, 8. Big Lake 47.50, 9. St Francis 46, 10. Duluth East 31.50, 11. Hermantown 20, 12. North Branch 14, 13. Duluth Denfeld 9, 14. Zimmerman 8, 15. Princeton 6, 16. Hibbing 2.

Cloquet Boys Top 10 Results

100-meter dash - 7. Aahsan Maigag 11.63;800 - 1. Conner Denman 1;56.87, 5. Isaac Boedigheimer 2:02.51; 4x100 relay - 8. Cloquet 46.55; 4x200 - 7. Cloquet 1:36.39; 4x400 - 4. Cloquet 3:28.66; 4x800 - 2. Cloquet 8:09.20; Discus - 1. Evan Erickson 164-10.00, 10. Dylan Lauer 130-03.00; shot put - 2. Evan Erickson 50-08.50.

Girls Team Results

1. Forest Lake 130, 2. Elk River 112, 3. North Branch 54, 4. Cambridge Isanti 52, 4. Princeton 52, 6. Cloquet 45, 6. Big Lake 45, 8. St Francis 37, 9. Hibbing 34, 10. Grand Rapids 30, 10. Hermantown 30, 12. Chisago Lakes 28, 13. Andover 27, 14. Duluth East 16, 15. Zimmerman 6, 16. Duluth Denfeld 4.

Cloquet Girls Top 10 Results

100-meter dash - 1. Kendra Kelley 12.28; 200 - 1. Kendra Kelley 25.10; 100 hurdles - 10. Kelly Lorenz 16.91; 300 hurdles - 8. Lorenz 49.00; 3200 - 10. Lauren Cawcutt 12:34.09; 4x400 relay - 1. Cloquet 4:03.40; 4x800 - 5. Cloquet 10:01.83; Long jump - 1. Kendra Kelley 19-00.00, 9. Erin Turner 16-07.50; Pole vault - 10. Payton Schneberger 8-07.00;

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday, May 31

Section 7AA Meet First Round

Girls Team Results

1. International Falls 357; 2. Hermantown 392; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert 396; 4. Duluth Marshall 429; 5. Virginia 447; 6. Moose Lake-Willow River 454; 7. Pine City 459; 8. Hibbing 466; 9. Crosby-Ironton 471; 10. Two Harbors 495; 11. Rush City 530; 12. Mora 537.

Thursday, June 1

Section 7AA Meet First Round

Boys Team Results

1. Elk River, 297; 2. Anoka, 301; 3. Andover, 305; 4. Chisago Lakes, 308; 5. Forest Lake, 309; 6. Duluth East, 314; 7. Grand Rapids, 319; 8. Cambridge-Isanti, 319; 9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 322; 10. St. Francis, 330; 11. North Branch, 337; 12. Princeton, 378.

Girls Team Results

1. Forest Lake, 310; 2. Elk River, 356; 3. St. Francis, 358; 4. Anoka, 370; 5. Cambridge-Isanti, 375; 6. Andover, 386; 7. Duluth East, 389; 8. Princeton, 391; 9. Chisago Lakes, 397; 10. Grand Rapids, 413; 11. North Branch, 429; 12. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 465.