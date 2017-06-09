Plenty of Northlanders headed to Hamline

"I wasn't too good in junior high," he cracked.

Nowadays, the 6-foot-2, 275-pound Coil is seeking the highest of highs Friday when the Rebel senior competes for the shot put state title at the Class A State Championships at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Coil placed fifth in the event as a sophomore, third last spring and wants nothing less than to win it all in his final prep event.

"That was the goal coming into the season and it's still alive," said Coil.

You bet it is. Coil has had his best season by far, chucking a personal-best 54 feet, 7 inches earlier this spring at Esko, only to break that at recently at sub-sections with a 57-foot heave. Winning the event for third year straight at last Thursday's Section 7A Championships — again in Esko — Coil carded a 55-footer. A week earlier he tossed a 55-3 in Cloquet, as well.

Let's not forget the big fella bound for Division I South Dakota State University next fall also won last week's discus throw by setting another personal-best at 156 feet.

"Sam is the strongest kid I've seen," said seventh-year ML-WR coach Tony Andres. "But he's always trying to improve. I think he truly believes there's never a perfect throw, so he just works that much harder."

That's been evident since he started in seventh grade. Although a few meek years in middle school, Coil really began to concentrate on his craft following his freshman year. There, he said former throwing coach Angie Hudspith got him thrilled to throw.

"She set the hook in me," said Coil.

Current throwing coach Noah Jurek has done the same said Coil, crediting his coach for helping him get to where he is today.

That's why it will mean so much if Coil claims the top spot on Friday's podium. He is currently seeded third in both events, but the shot is his bread and butter. He truly has a legitimate chance at gold.

"There's no question, Sam's throwing well," said Esko girls coach Scott Arntson.

"It would be well-deserved," added Andres. "He's the first one at school. He's at the top of his class. And no one has put in more time in his craft in making himself the best that he can be. It couldn't go to a better kid."

Coil isn't the only Rebel headed to Hamline this weekend, as fellow football teammate Danny Lilya is as well. Lilya is an inspiration to many, as born with a broken back and being a paraplegic, Lilya lives life in a wheelchair, but has far from let that slow him down.

Lilya, a sophomore, won the 100- and 200-meter wheelchair events at last week's finals and will compete in this week's finals with two other competitors. Yet, wheelchair racing is just a sliver of what this motivating teen does.

While he races, Lilya is also the football team's place kicker, a member of the Minnesota sled hockey team and also plays lacrosse. He also helps manage the high school hockey team all winter and finds the time to often hang with his well-respecting buddies.

"I think he does some wheelchair softball, too," added Andres of Lily's busy schedule. "But to us, nothing's changed. He's just Danny being Danny. He's out participating and having a good time."

Lilya's classmate Kennedy Bryant also qualified for state long jump for her fourth time, but in perhaps last week's most nail-biting effort, the sophomore advanced to state in the triple jump on her sixth and final attempt after failing to do so by 1 inch her prior leap.

"I was standing right there," recalled Andres of the clutch moment. "She just had a huge smile."

Smiles were also common for Esko, as the hosts qualified all four of their boys' relay teams, including the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter squads for a second straight spring. Yes, 8-for-8 if you include this year and last.

"I guess so," said Esko boys coach Gary Beaudot with a chuckle. "The relays are so fun for the kids. We're just so happy to have all four of them go again this year."

Members of the relays include Dawsen Cossalter, Declan Sinnot-James, Jedd Anich, Adam Graves, Justin Jones, Eric Meysembourg, Sam Rengo, Isaiah Stokes, Luke Bourgeault and Josh Kemp.

"The kids just ran their best that they have all season," said Beaudot.

Especially for Cossalter, who not only helped the 400-meter relay team to victory, but also advanced to state in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. For the speedy senior, it will be his second trip in the 200 and third in the 100. Like Coil, Cossalter has high expectations at Hamline.

"He's running really well right now," said Beaudot, noting Cossalter set personal-bests in both events last Thursday. "He's gotten better as the season's gone on."

Then there's Ava Gonsorowski, who qualified for the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, marking her third year at state in both events. Yet, she also plays softball, in which the Eskomos are also headed back to state for a second straight season. In fact, last Thursday, Gonsorowski ran her two events at track, then traveled up to Grand Rapids to help Esko earn a softball title.

This weekend will be similar as today, Gonsorowski — used as a pinch runner and occasional centerfielder — will play potentially two games of softball in North Mankato, Minn., before heading back north to St. Paul Friday morning in time for track.

She said it shouldn't be a problem for her parents, Mickey and Kelly, who will be driving her.

"They kind of have lead foots already," the senior said with a chuckle.

For Gonsorowski, who will play basketball collegiate next year, these state tournament appearances will mark her 10th of a decorated career in basketball, track and now softball.

"It's a great way to cap off my senior year," she said. "And I honestly love being with both teams."

"Above everything, she's such a good person," added Arntson. "She's treats people well, is a good student and out of everything you can say about Ava, athletics is maybe the least of what she is."

Other state competitors this weekend include ML-WR's Ethan Olson in the 1,600-meter run and Esko's Tate Olson in the pole vault.

Cromwell-Wright also has a plethora of participants, including Nic Johnson in the long jump and Wyatt Susa in the discus, as well as the Cardinals' 1,600-meter relay team of Teana Hakamaki, Bailey Gronner, Anja Schoenberg and Shaily Hakamaki, who is also qualified for in the triple jump.