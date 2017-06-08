Esko fends of Virginia to win Section 7AA title

No. 5 St. Peter (20-4) vs. No. 4 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (24-3), 9 a.m.

St. Agnes (16-10) vs. No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (21-6), 11 a.m.

Esko (21-3) vs. No. 3 Pipestone Area (24-1), 11 a.m.

Championship semifinals: 5 p.m.

Consolation semifinals: 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Consolation final: 11 a.m.

Third place: 11 a.m.

Championship: 2 p.m.

About Pipestone Area — Like New York Mills, Pipestone lost only once last season — and like New York Mills, it was in the state quarterfinals to Pequot Lakes. They also won the consolation championship. The Section 3AA champions are making their ninth tournament appearance and are led by pitcher Shelby Bloemendaal (15-1, .470 batting average). They won their first 20 games this season before losing in their last regular season game. Defense is their forte — only two teams have scored as many as four runs against the Arrows this season. 14 of their 24 wins are by shutout and in four more, they allowed only one run. They outscored their four section tournament opponents 43-8 and defeated New London-Spicer 4-1 for the title.

*******

Most teams try to win games by tiring out the opposing team's pitcher. For the Esko softball team, tiring out its own pitcher meant a second straight trip to the state tournament.

In last Thursday's Section 7AA finals against Virginia, Esko's Emilee Wilson was raring to go — and as a result, threw some pitches that showed it.

"Emilee was so cranked up the first two or three innings, she threw very hard but the ball wasn't moving," Esko coach Jeff Emanuel said. "They (Virginia) were squaring up to the ball and hitting it."

Virginia scored six early runs off Wilson and by the time the Eskomos figured out Blue Devils lefthander Ava Warren, it was too late. Wilson lost for the first time all season in a 6-4 setback that set up a winner-take-all second game.

But once there, Wilson had calmed down and the result was something to behold.

"We didn't hit like we usually do against their lefthander," Emanuel said. "She kept throwing the ball inside and putting it on our hands but we played well enough to stay in the game. But once Emilee settled down, her pitches started moving and they couldn't hit her."

Wilson gave up only one unearned run in 11 innings of work after the third inning of the first game, and Esko breezed to a 9-1 win in the second game. Esko scored five runs off Warren with two outs in the fourth inning to break the game wide open.

"We were confident," Emanuel said. "We got a big three-run homer by our freshman (Dea DeLeon) that sort of kicked them when they were down."

And as a result, the Eskomos will make a return trip to Caswell Park in Mankato for the state tournament, which begins today, Thursday, June 8.

"Excitement would be a good word," Emanuel said. "In our eyes we were the favorites, but I don't know if the rest of the section believed that. We had a good core back from last year's team and we figured we had a chance to go (to state) two years in a row."

In keeping with what seems like a long-honored tradition, the Section 7 champion was not seeded for the tournament, meaning Esko (24-3) will face third-seed Pipestone Area (24-1) in a 9 a.m. quarterfinal Thursday.

"I'm surprised we weren't seeded as a defending champion," Emanuel said. "I thought this year looking at the (computerized) QRF rankings and records, we'd be a fourth or fifth seed. The northern teams get snubbed a lot, but it is what it is."

Emanuel had special praise for the bottom third of his order.

"They carried us, they were fabulous," he said. "But it was their turn. Every game we seem to have someone different getting hot and it carries us. (Senior) Taylor Robinson hit the ball better than she has all year in those last two games."

Esko's different-heroine-every-day approach may stand them in good stead against the powerful Arrows, who have won 10 games by 10 or more runs and would have had a perfect season were it not for a 3-0 loss to perennial power New Ulm in their last regular season game.

"I thought Pipestone would be the second seed, but (defending state champion) Zumbrota got that," Emanuel said. "(Top seed) Maple Lake is supposed to be the real deal and we are in the opposite half of the bracket from them."

Emanuel says the teams match up well.

"Reading their news articles and online, they sound a lot like us," he said. "They have a great leadoff hitter with 31 stolen bases and hit in the high .400s, while we have Mackenzie Holland who stole over 20 bases and hit nearly .500. Their pitcher was all-state just like Emilee was, though Emilee has about 70 more strikeouts. But Pipestone stole 14 bases in one game this season so they keep pressure on."

Emanuel hopes to use the team's unseeded status as motivation.

"We want to let them know that this is our house, too, and we didn't just happen to get here," he said. "These kids have been here before."

The coach says the key to it all will be hitting.

"We have to hit well, exceptionally well," he said. "I would like us to show the whole state how we can hit. I think we're ready."