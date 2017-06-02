Numbers-starved Wrens bow out of playoffs

"When the captains had their practices early in March we had about 20 guys," DeVall said. "That number included all the kids in grades 7-12."

The war of attrition resulted in the Wrens having just 14 players on the roster entering the playoffs Tuesday night against Carlton.

"We had a couple of transfer students who said they were going to play, but decided not to when they discovered they would not be eligible for varsity competition," explained DeVall. "We also had several other players drop off for various reasons."

After losing to Carlton 7-3 in the first round of the Section 7A playoffs, the Wrens' season ended with just one win. That win came on April 13 when Wrenshall downed East Central 7-6, but that has not changed DeVall's perspective on what he is trying to accomplish with Wrenshall's baseball program.

"You fail frequently in baseball, but you have to keep going and persevere through failures," DeVall said. "Where else do you fail 70 percent of the time and are still considered a successful person? Baseball is a team sport, in which you have to compete as an individual, where everyone is watching you."

New pitching rules instituted by the Minnesota State High School League, which are designed to protect the arms of young pitchers, have also created problems for a school like Wrenshall which has to rely on much-younger players than most teams.

"At one point in the season we had seven games scheduled in eight days," explained DeVall. "We had to watch our pitch count closely to make sure we had pitchers available for all those games. I understand the intent of the pitch count, but it does create challenges for us."

Earlier this year the Wrens had a chance to win a second game, but the pitch count rule came up to bite them and they ended up losing another tough game.

"Our starting pitcher was pitching well, but reached his max pitches allowed in the top of the seventh with two outs," recalled DeVall. "We were down 5-4 and we had to bring in another pitcher; and then we had to use several other pitchers to get the final out and we gave up six runs. We scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. That was a hard loss to swallow."

The team also has no home field and treks to Cloquet for practice on a daily basis as well as playing games at Braun Park.

"I am very thankful to Superintendent Kim Belcastro and Athletic Director David Blinn who helped work out the details so that we could practice at Braun Park," mentioned DeVall. "I appreciate the staff at Braun Park who kept the field in such nice condition for us to practice."

DeVall continues to keep a positive attitude and is realistic at the same time.

"It can be difficult to keep kids excited about playing, because the varsity-level players know when we have a spot in the field in which the fielder is playing because we need to have someone fill the spot. They know that when we come to certain spots in the batting order, that it is going to be tough because we have a young man who is playing at a level that is two or three years above his ability," DeVall said. "Guys get discouraged doing those things, but I hope we can teach them life lessons about giving your best and sacrificing yourself for what is best for the team. People who have those kinds of attitudes as adults become some of the best citizens."

The attitude DeVall is trying to send to his team is to stay positive and to continue to work hard and try to improve.

"Keeping a positive attitude yourself as a coach is most important," DeVall said. "If I as a coach get down, it will affect the whole team. If you keep looking back at your failures you will never succeed in baseball or in life."

With that positive outlook don't be surprised to see DeVall get more kids out to play as he prepares to coach his next season for the Wrens.