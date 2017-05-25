Scoreboard - May 25, 2017 edition

For Wrenshall: Randy Wimmer 2B.

Esko 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 4

WP: Reid Davidson 6IP, 4R, 9K.

For Esko: Brody Kaldahl 2H, 3RBIs.

Friday, May 19

Esko 15, Carlton 7

WP: Eric Rish 3IP, 3R, 2H, 5BB.

For Esko: Tyler Peterson 3x4 (2 2B), 3RBIs; Brody Kaldahl 2x3, RBI, 3R; Ryan Nelson 2x4, 3RBIs, 3R.

For Carlton: Evan Gray 2x4, 3RBIs; MacGuier Thorman 2R.

McGregor-Cromwell-Wright 7, Nash-Keewatin 2

WP: Cole Hoover 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 14K, 2BB. LP: Brent Keranen 6IP, 3ER, 8H, 7K, 2BB.

For MCW: Zach Hawkinson 2B, 2R, 2RBIs; Johnny Huspek 2RBIs; Dusty Demenge 3x4 (2B), RBI; Cedrek Sworski 2H.

Bugliosi Wood Bat Tournament:

Cloquet 5, Proctor 2

WP: Jon Baker 7IP, 2R, 5H, 8K, 1BB. LP: Lucas Nordquist 4IP, 3R, 4H, 5BB.

For Cloquet: Cooper Grashorn 2x3 (2B), 2R, 2SB; Alec Norrgard 2x4, RBI.

Cloquet 4, Superior 0

WP: Tim Pokornowski 6IP, 0R, 1H, 4K. LP: Mason Moen 3.2IP, 3R, 5H.

For Cloquet: Gavin Rasmussen 2x2; Tim Pokornowski 2x2, 2RBIs, 3SB; Joe Backus 2x3; Ethan Bergman 2B.

Saturday, May 20

Carlton 8, Barnum 4

WP: Jackson Mickle 4IP, 1R, 3H, 7K, 4BB. LP: Devon Torgeson 6.1IP, 4R, 8H, 3K, 6BB.

For Carlton: Chase Parker 2x3, RBI; Sam Macor 2x3; Evan Gray 2R, 3SB; Kaden Crane 2x3, RBI.

For Barnum: Colton Ziegler 2x4; Sean Korpela 2x3, RBI.

Silver Bay 12, Barnum 3

WP: Nick Perfetto 3ER, 6H, 7K, 1BB.

For Barnum: Logan McNulty 3x4; Colton Ziegler 2x2 (2B, 2B).

Monday, May 22

Duluth Denfeld 12, Carlton 2

WP: Jarrod Smith 4IP, 1ER, 3H.

For Carlton: Tyler Ojibway RBI.

Cook County 12, Wrenshall 7

WP: Dillion Sjogrem 5IP, 1R, 2H, 4K, 1BB.

For Wrenshall: Brennan Kelley 2B; Adam DeVall 2x4, RBI, 2SB; Gavin John 2x4, 2RBIs.

Isle 11, McGregor-Cromwell-Wright 10, 8 innings

WP: Justin Borgfelt 4IP, 1R (1ER), 2H, 2BB.

For MCW: Zach Hawkinson 3x6, 2R; Joey Glunz 2B, 2RBIs.

Tuesday, May 23

Hill City-Northland 5, Barnum 4

Carlton 11, Littlefork-Big Falls 2

WP: Evan Gray 2IP, 0R, 0H, 4K, 3BB.

For Carlton: scored 8 runs in bottom of 6th; Jackson Mickle 2x4 (2 3B), 2RBIs; Gray RBI; Peyton Schmidt 2B, RBI.

Carlton 3, Nashwauk-Keewatin 2

WP: Kaden Crane 3IP, 0R, 1H, 1BB. LP: Jagger Nash 6.2IP, 3R, 11H, 3K, 2BB.

For Carlton: Jackson Mickle 2x2 (3B), RBI, 2R; Evan Gray 2x4, GW-RBI in bottom of 7th; Jacob Santkuyl 2x3.

Esko 5, Cloquet 3

WP: Ryan Bourgeault 5IP, 3R, 6H, 4K, 5BB. LP: Tim Pokornowski 7IP, 5R, 10H, 7K, 3BB.

For Esko: Reid Davidson 2x3 (2B), 2RBIs; Brody Kaldahl 3x4 (2B), RBI; Ryan Nelson 2x4 (2B).

For Cloquet: Joe Backus 2x3; Cooper Grashorn 2RBIs.

Silver Bay 5, Moose Lake-Willow River 4

WP: Jared DeHart 1.1IP, 1ER, 1H, 3K, 2BB. LP: Mark Fossum 0.1IP, 2R, 2BB.

For ML-WR: Wyatt Lampel 2B, RBI.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday, May 17

Carlton 11, Moose Lake-Willow River 10

WP: Raeann Barney 7IP, 9H, 10ER, 12K, 4BB.

For Carlton: Taylor Nelson 2x4; Abby Mickle 3x5 (2B, 3B), 2R, 4RBIs; Aliana Bennett 2x4, 2SB; Brynne Mickle 2x3, 2R.

For ML-WR: Bode 2x4, 2R, 2RBIs; Marissa Mikrot 2x4 (2B, HR), 2R, 5RBIs; Nicole Newham 4x4 (3HR), 4R, 3RBIs.

Thursday, May 18

Barnum 15, Ogilvie 0, 4 innings

WP: Mendota Castonguay 3IP, 1H, 3K.

For Barnum: Lea Peterson 2x3 (3B, HR), RBI, 2R; Mallory Agurkis 2x2 (2 2B), 3R; Izabell Carlson 2x3 (2 2B), 3RBIs; Rachael Barnes 2x3 (2B), 2RBIs, 2R.

Esko 15, Hibbing 4, 5 innings

WP: Emilee Wilson 5IP, 1R, 1H, 1BB, 8K.

For Esko: Hannah Stark 2x3 (3B), RBI, 4R, 5SB; Ashley Pollema 3x4 (2B), 2RBIs, 2SB; Mackenzie Holland 2x5 (2 2B), 2RBIs, 2R, 2SB; Ava Gonsorowski 2x2 (2B), 2R, 2SB; Jackie Erkkila 2x3, 3R.

Moose Lake-Willow River 5, Mora 4, 8 innings

WP: Ally Bode 4IP, 0R, 3H, 3BB. LP: Sage Wren 8IP, 5R (4ER), 7H, 2K, 1BB.

For ML-WR: Nicole Newham 2x3 (HR), 2RBIs; Laura Walker 2x4, 2RBIs.

Friday, May 19

Cloquet 9, Proctor 7

WP: Josie Steen 7IP, 4ER, 10H, 3K. LP: Katelyn Marunich 7IP, 3ER, 7H, 9K.

For Cloquet: Steen 4x4 (2 2B), 3RBIs; Ally Martin 2B, RBI.

Cloquet 6, Duluth Denfeld 1

WP: Lucy Sinkkonen 7IP, 1R, 5H, 7K, 0BB. LP: Caitlin Schneeweis 6IP, 11H, 8K, 3BB.

For Cloquet (8-8-1): Allie Wojtysiak 3x4 (2B); Kaitlyn Gillette 3x4; Ally Martin 2x3.

Esko 4, Jackson County Central 3

WP: Emilee Wilson 7IP, 0R, 2H, 9K, 1BB. LP: Blaney Johnson 7IP, 3R, 5H, 7K, 5BB.

For Esko: Ashley Pollema 2x3 (2B, 3B), 3RBIs; Hannah Stark 2x4; Wilson 2x4; Neena Magnuson RBI.

Moose Lake-Willow River 10, Cherry 0, 5 innings

WP: Ally Bode 5IP, 3H, 0R, 1K, 1BB.

For ML-WR: Dallis Kukuk 2B, 3RBIs; Bode 2x2 (2B), 3RBIs; Josie Benzie 2x3, 2R, 2SB; Jamie Benzie 2x3, 2R, SB.

Silver Bay 9, Barnum 2

WP: Cora Carter 7IP, 1R, 5H, 4K. LP: Mendota Castonguay 7IP, 2R, 11H.

For Barnum: Lea Peterson 2x4 (3B), RBI.

Monday, May 22

Cook County 15, Cromwell-Wright 3

Cloquet 8, Duluth East 4

WP: Josie Steen 7IP, 4R (2ER), 4H, 4K, 1BB. LP: Andrea Brown 7IP, 8R (5ER), 5H, 5BB.

For Cloquet: Allie Wojtysiak HR, 2R, 2RBIs; Steen 2R, RBI; Keagen Anderson 2x4 (2B), RBI.

Tuesday, May 23

Section 7AA First Round

ML-WR 17, Pine City 5, 5 innings

WP: Ally Bode 5IP, 5R (2ER), 5H, 7K, 2BB.

For Moose Lake-Willow River: Dallis Kukuk 2x3, 2R; Bode 2x3 (HR), 4RBIs; Marisa Mikrot 2x3, 3RBIs; Lauren Pederson 3x3 (2 HR), 4R, 2RBIs, 2SB; Josie Benzie 3x4, 2R; Laura Walker 2x3 (2B, HR), 3R, 3RBIs; Jamie Benzie 3x4 (2B), 3R, 2RBIs.

Section 7A First Round

Barnum 8, Cromwell-Wright 1

WP: Mendota Castonguay 7IP, 1R, 3H, 6K. LP: Elisabeth Kachinske 6IP, 12H, 9K. B: Izabell Carlson 4x4 (2B), 3RBIs; Lea Peterson 3x4; Castonguay 2x3, RBI.

BOYS TENNIS

Thursday, May 18

Section 7A North Subsection Quarterfinals

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5, Hermantown 2

Singles - Peter Tomhave, CEC, def. Nathan Johnson 6-2, 6-1; Daniel Stevens, CEC, def. Kevin Baumann 6-3, 6-4; Kobe Kadelbach, CEC, def. Ryker Zierden 6-0, 6-2; Dennis Genereau, CEC, def. Drake Jonas 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles - Landon Langenbrunner/Kade Bender, CEC, def. Harlie Olson/Luke Hyjek 6-4, 6-2; Alex Lehner/Ryan Lenz, H, def. Ryan Fredrickson/Drew Doesken 6-1, 6-0; Parker Bjorlin/Graham Halverson, H, def. Cal Pertler/Harlan Foster 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Section 7A North Subsection Semifinals

Hibbing 7, Cloquet 0

Singles - Kearney, H, def. Peter Tomhave, 7-5, 6-1; Jolowsky, H, def. Daniel Stevens, 6-2, 6-2; Anderson, H, def. Caleb Pertler, 6-1, 6-0; Osborne, H, def. Harlan Foster, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles - Patregnani-Blagoue, H, def. Kobe Kadelbach-Dennis Genereau, 6-1, 6-0; Rebrovich-Sullivan, H, def. Kade Bender-Landon Langenbrunner, 6-2, 6-2; Kriske-Borland, H, def. Drew Doesken-Ryan Fredrickson, 6-3, 6-0.

GOLF

Wednesday, May 17

Lake Superior Conference Meet

Boys Team Results

1. Hermantown, 644; 2. Cloquet-Esko, 656; 3. Superior, 689; 4. Ashland, 702; 5. Duluth Marshall, 703; 6. Duluth Denfeld, 718; 7. Proctor, 741.

Medalist - Gavin Douglas, A, 78.

Girls Team Results

1. Hermantown, 185; 2. Duluth Marshall, 225; 3. Cloquet-Esko, 255.

Medalists - Mikayla Kero, H, 44; Megan Chaffey, H, 44.

Saturday, May 20

Virginia Invitational

Boys Team Results

1. Hermantown, 297; 2. Grand Rapids, 303; 3. Duluth East, 307; 4. Eveleth-Gilbert, 317; 5. Superior, 317; 6. International Falls, 324; 7. Virginia, 328; 8. Duluth Denfeld, 337; 9. Mesabi East, 337; 10. North Woods, 341; 11. Cloquet, 344; 12. Proctor, 346; 13. Duluth Marshall, 349; 14. Moose Lake-Willow River, 381; 15. Dryden, Ontario, 399.

Monday, May 22

Northland Invitational

Boys Team Results

1. Hermantown, 312; 2. Duluth East, 320; 2. Duluth Marshall, 320; 4. Eveleth-Gilbert, 335; 5. Grand Rapids, 336; 6. Duluth Denfeld, 344; 7. Cloquet-Esko, 347; 8. Virginia, 358.

TRACK AND FIELD

Wednesday, May 17

Polar League Championships

Boys Team Results

1. Esko, 162; 2. Two Harbors, 132; 3. Moose Lake-Willow River, 94; 4. McGregor, 78; 5. Cromwell-Wright, 64; 6. South Ridge, 57; 7. Barnum, 41; 8. Silver Bay, 24; 9. Cook County, 20; 10. Carlton, 17; 11. Floodwood, 5.

Local Boys Top Individual Results

100 meters - 1. Dawsen Cossalter, E, 11.18; 2. David Hardy, SR, 11.67; 200 - 1. Cossalter, E, 22.72; 400 - 2. Tim Vogt, B, 53.75; 800 - 2. Sam Rengo, E, 2:08.42; 1,600 - 1. Ethan Olson, ML-WR, 4:34.15; 3,200 - 2. Kemp, E, 10:15.29; 100 hurdles - 2. Quinn Erkkila, E, 16.71; 400 relay - 1. Esko (Cossalter, Declan Sinnott-James, Jedd Anich, Adam Graves), 45.82; 2. CW, 47.30; 800 relay - 1. Esko, 1:37.81; 2. SB, 1:39.03; 1,600 relay - 2. CW, 3:45.29; 3,200 relay - 1. Esko, 8:41.06; 2. ML-WR, 9:02.01; pole vault - 1. Tate Olson, E, 11-6; 2. Devan Arntson, E, 11-0; long jump - 1. Nic Johnson, CW, 18-11; 2. Nick Carlson, SR, 18-9.5; triple jump - 1. Carlson, SR, 39-2; 2. Sawyer Strelnieks, CW, 36-9.5; shot put - 1. Sam Coil, ML-WR, 46-9.5; 2. Wyatt Susa, CW, 41-11.26; discus - 1. Parker Shelgren, B, 128-0; 2. Coil, ML-WR, 127-5.

Girls Team Results

1. Two Harbors, 125.5; 2. Esko, 124.5; 3. South Ridge, 90; 4. Barnum, 67.5; 5. (tie) Cromwell-Wright and Silver Bay, 62; 7. Moose Lake-Willow River, 57; 8. Carlton, 29.5; 9. Floodwood, 26; 10. Cook County, 21; 11. McGregor, 11; 12. Wrenshall, 9.

Girls Top Individual Results

100 - 2. Anja Schoenberg, CW, 13.51; 200 - 2. Richardson, B, 28.81; 400 - 1. Makenzee Schleret, B, 67.37; 800 - 2. Brittny Hillstrom, C, 2:37.65; 3,200 - 2. Carle Helberg, E, 12:33.00; 100 hurdles - 1. Ava Gonsorowski, E, 16.65; 2. Lily Hall, SR, 17.84; 300 hurdles - 1. Gonsorowski, E, 48.93; 2. Hall, SR, 50.33; 400 relay - 1. SR, 55.40; 800 relay - 2. CW, 1:55.39; 1,600 relay - 1. CW, 4:32.72; 3,200 relay - 2. Esko, 11:45.31; high jump - 1. Kenadi Olson, SR, 4-8; pole vault - 1. Gonsorowski, E, 7-6; 2. Emily Bryant, E, 7-6; long jump - 2. Kennedy Bryant, ML-WR, 15-1; triple jump - 1. K. Bryant, ML-WR, 34-3; 2. Shaily Hakamaki, CW, 34-3; shot put - Kaylee Besch, CW, 34-10.5; 2. Ryanna Anvid, SR, 33-10; discus - 1. Anvid, SR, 121-10; 2. Alexis Bonneville, B, 99-10.

Thursday, May 18

Lake Superior Conference Championships

Boys Team Results

1. Cloquet, 189.5; 2. Superior, 150.5; 3. Ashland, 96; 4. Hermantown, 94; 5. Proctor, 92; 6. Duluth Marshall, 39; 7. Duluth Denfeld, 35.

Cloquet Boys Individual Results

800 - 1. Conner Denman 2:01.96; 3,200 - 2. Isaac Boedigheimer 10:13.41; 800 relay - 2. Cloquet 1:37.56; 1,600 relay - 2. Cloquet 3:36.06; 3,200 relay - 2. Cloquet 8:36.70; pole vault - 1. Eli Benson 11-0; long jump - 2. Alex Leuzzo 18-9; triple jump - 1. Leuzzo 39-11.5; shot put - 1. Evan Erickson 51-5; discus - 1. Erickson 167-4; 2. Dylan Lauer 136-11.

Girls Team Results

1. Cloquet, 190.5; 2. Hermantown, 159.5; 3. Superior, 93.5; 4. Proctor, 89; 5. Ashland, 77.5; 6. Duluth Marshall, 46; 7. Duluth Denfeld, 38.

Cloquet Girls Individual Results

100 meters - 1. Kendra Kelley 12.46 (LSC record); 200 - 1. Kendra Kelley 25.90; 2. Katelyn Kelley 27.87; 400 - 1. Kendra Kelley 59.38; 1,600 - 2. Lauren Cawcutt 5:34.78; 3,200 - 2. Cawcutt 12:12.34; 100 hurdles - 1. Kelly Lorenz 17:08; 300 hurdles - 1. Lorenz 49.84; 400 relay - 2. Cloquet, 55.91; 800 relay - 1. Cloquet (Dana Jones, Elizabeth Couture, Sydney Wick, Katelyn Kelley), 1:54.36; pole vault - 2. Payton Schneberger 8-0; long jump - 1. Kendra Kelley 17-1.75; shot put - 2. Makayla Suominen 28-7; discus - 2. Suominen 87-5.

Friday, May 19

Hibbing Rotary Meet

Boys Team Results

1. Ely, 191; 2. Eveleth-Gilbert, 104; 3. Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin, 93.5; 4. Deer River-Northland, 69.5; 5. Hibbing, 69; 6. Bigfork, 42; 7. Hermantown, 38; 8. Cromwell-Wright, 35; 9. Chisholm, 20; 10. (tie) MIB and I-Falls, 13; 12. Mesabi East, 7.

Cromwell-Wright Boys Individual Results

400 - 2. Ben Hansen 52.93

Cromwell-Wright Girls Individual Results

100 - 1. Anja Shoenberg 13.24; 200 - 2. Shoenberg 27.75; triple jump - 1. Shaily Hakamaki 34-1; shot put - 2. Kaylee Besch 34-4

Saturday, May 20

Class A True Team State Meet

Boys Team Results

1. Holdingford, 455; 2. Pine Island, 375; 3. St. Charles, 370; 4. Ada/Norman County, 361; 5. Luverne, 344; 6. Wadena-Deer Creek, 276; 7. Blue Earth, 267; 8. Maple Lake, 255; 9. Moose Lake-Willow River, 230.

ML-WR Boys Results

100 - 13. Colton Little 12.43, 17. Bryceton Butkiewicz 12.68; 200 - 12. Ryan Barrett 25.29; 400 - 13. Jacob Danelski 58.17, 15. Dilon Louzek 59.78; 800 - 12. Troy Beise 2:20.09, 13. Jack Ergan 2:22.51; 1,600 - 1. Ethan Olson 4:41.35, 7. Joe Bustrak 4:51.95; 3,200 - 1. Ethan Olson 10:23.39, 7. Joe Bustrak 10:54.35; 110 hurdles - 17. Anakin Oswald 22.20, 18. Tyler Mehrkens 22.65; 300 hurdles - 12. Ryan Barrett 48.15, 17. Drew Welch 52.01; 4x100 relay - 9. ML-WR 55.30; 4x200 relay - 9. ML-WR 1:43.67; 4x400 relay - 9. ML-WR 4:08.68; 4x800 relay - 5. ML-WR 9:10.15; High jump - 15. Jacob Danelski 5-0, 16. Tyler Mehrkens 5-0; Long jump - 10. Colton Little 17-2, 16. Michael Olson 16-3.5; Triple jump - 12. Michael Olson 35-3.5, 17. Avery Kosloski 33-0.25; Pole vault - 16. Levi Skelton 9-0, 17. Joe Bustrak 8-6; Discus - 1. Sam Coil 134-1, 15. Aiden Szczyrbak 87-5; Shot put - 1. Sam Coil 51-1, 12. Jared Witkowski 40-7.5; 100-meter wheelchair race - 1. Danny Lilya 25.20.

Tuesday, May 23

Hermantown Quadrangular

Boys Team Results

1. Cloquet 103; 2. Duluth East 67.50; 3. Hermantown 52.50; 4. Duluth Denfeld 33.

Boys Individual Results

3,200 relay - Hermantown, 9:08.3; 800 relay - Duluth East, 1:33.8; 400 - Nick Litke, C, 53.0; 200 - Ian Sundland, DE, 23.00; discus - Evan Erickson, C, 157-2; long jump - Wryott Gerson, DD, 20-8.5; triple jump - Jack Thompson, DE, 40-11; shot put - Erickson, C, 50-1; 3,200 — Ethan Matzdorf, C, 11:20.7; 300 hurdles - Kevin Harris, H, 43.0; 1,600 - Collin Krochalk, DE, 4:48.2; 110 hurdles - Anand Munkhjargal, H, 16.90; 100 - Gerson, DD, 11.40; 400 relay - Cloquet, 46.70; 800 - Conner Denman, C, 1:58.5; 1,600 relay - Duluth East, 3:58.1; high jump - David Cornelius, H, 5-10.

Girls Team Results

1. Duluth East 95; 2. Hermantown 70; 3. Cloquet 66; 4. Duluth Denfeld 23.

Girls Individual Results

3,200 - Duluth Denfeld, 10:43.3; 800 relay - Duluth East, 1:54.3; 400 - Kendra Kelley, C, 59.20; 200 - Erin Teichrow, DE, 27.50; discus - Makayla Suominen, C, 92-6; long jump - Kelley, C, 16-4.5; triple jump - Ellie Gamradt, H, 31-8.5; shot put - Rachel Gore, DE, 27-8.5; 3,200 - Kelly Canavan, DE, 12:43.2; 300 hurdles - Kiersten Olson, H, 50.1; 100 - Kelley, C, 12.60; 400 relay - Hermantown, 53.10; 800 - Brita Birkeland, H, 2:22.8; 1,600 relay - Hermantown, 4:21.4; high jump - Gamradt, H, 5-0.