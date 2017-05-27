Two boys advance in tennis playoffs, team eliminated

Fifth-seed Dan Stevens and third-seed Peter Tomhave both won a pair of matches at Longview Tennis Club in Duluth on Tuesday to reach the semifinals.

"They both played well," coach Derek Johnson said. "They both have winnable matches in the semis too and if things bounce right it could be a special day."

Stevens defeated Andrew Pavola of Duluth Marshall 6-3, 6-4 in his first match and then defeated fourth seed Rob Licari of Eveleth-Gilbert 6-4, 6-2 in the second match of the day. He faces top seed Jake Seitz of Virginia in the semifinals and is 17-2 individually this season.

Tomhave defeated Dylan Niemi of Eveleth-Gilbert 6-0, 6-1 in his first match and 11th-seed Michael Sullivan of Hibbing by the same score in his second match. He faces second-seed Jack Kearney of Hibbing in the semifinals and is the youngest remaining player in the group.

The doubles team of Kobe Kadelbach and Dennis Genereau earned the ninth seed and won its first match, defeating Harlie Olson and Luke Hyieck of Hermantown 6-1, 6-3 before falling in straight sets to top seeds Jake Jolowski and Reece Blagoue of Hibbing. "Those two have been to state before and it was like playing against a wall," Johnson said.

Eleventh seeds Kade Bender and Landon Langenbrunner lost their first match in three sets to Nathan Fink and John Marcella of Virginia by 6-3, 2-6, 3-6.

"They are both first year players who got experience on varsity," Johnson said. "They battled hard all season and won a set in the section tournament so they do have a little taste of what it's like."

The team was eliminated 7-0 by Hibbing in the second round of last week's section playoffs after a 5-2 win at Hermantown in the first round.

"We turned things around against Hermantown," Johnson said. "The kids had lost to them in the regular season but were determined to beat them and they did. They took it seriously and went there and won."

Hibbing eventually lost the section championship to Virginia but eliminated Cloquet from the playoffs for the third straight season.

"I'm happy with the way the kids played," Johnson said. "Hibbing is really good, solid up and down the lineup. They've been to state the last two years and you could tell."

But by virtually any measure it has been a successful season, especially since the graduation of eight seniors a season ago.

"We knew it would be a learning experience," Johnson said. "We knew it would be around a .500 season but we won in the team playoffs, got two players to the singles semifinals and won a doubles match. We have a lot of 10th- and 11th-grade players who have a chance to come back and we'll see what happens."