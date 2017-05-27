Bulldogs seal win over Bombers in the seventh

The Bulldogs (10-6) broke open a close game with three runs in the seventh to hand the Bombers (4-11) a tough loss.

"It was a good game for us," Carlton coach Ryan Schmidt said. "We bounced back from a tough one (a 15-7 loss) against Esko the night before and played solid defense."

Jackson Mickle worked four innings and struck out seven to earn the win, with Devon Torgeson pitching into the seventh inning for the Bombers, allowing eight hits and striking out three.

Chase Parker, Sam Macor, Evan Gray and Kaden Crane all had two hits each for Carlton, with Gray swiping three bases. Colton Ziegler and Sean Korpela had two hits each for the Bombers.

"I thought it was a good game," Barnum coach Mike Klyve said. "We always have a good rivalry with Carlton and we answered the bell."

Leif Herman and Crane finished the game on the mound for Carlton, which hopes for a second seed in the south subsection when the computerized QRF seedings are released this weekend.

"We hope to be playing our best ball starting next Tuesday," Schmidt said. "If we throw strikes and play solid defense, we feel like we can compete with anyone. We have a lot of arms, so with the pitch count, our depth could be significant."

The Bombers survived a seven-game losing skid before snapping it with a 10-5 win against Sandstone East Central on May 15. "The kids showed up and we tore the cover off the ball," Klyve said. "Some games, we've hit the ball right at guys so pushing runs across the plate has been tough."

The young Bombers have found this season to be a growing process.

"We are a younger team in places, with some seniors who don't have a lot of varsity experience," Klyve said. "We've shown a ton of improvement and I like what I've seen."

Klyve points to the aftermath of the losing streak as a show of his team's growing maturity.

"I feel bad for the kids because of the wet spring. It's hard to improve when you're only taking ground balls off the gym floor. But the kids got sick of losing [and] rallied at practice. Colton Ziegler and Saul Myhre, some of the leaders, bucked them up. Being (4-11) isn't easy but it has inspired a hunger to improve."

Barnum has the sixth seed in the upcoming playoffs which means a trip to third-seeded Onamia for the playoffs — but the Bombers defeated them 3-2 in the season's third game.

"It was a gritty win last time, but right now the kids are practicing in the mud because they want to get better," he said. "They are done letting the rain stop them."

"It's easy for high school kids to shut down when things aren't going their way," Klyve, who also doubles as football coach, added. "It's been tough the last couple of years, but the football team and baseball teams are doing things in the off season. They're sick of getting beat."

Meanwhile, Schmidt is on the other end of the spectrum with his Bulldogs.

"It's always good to be hot going into the playoffs," he said. "We have two games left so we hope to have a strong finish and play our best ball at the end. It's was important for us to learn how to win close games. The last two years we struggled with that. This year we've figured out how to close those games out, even though we make it more interesting than it has to be sometimes."

Schmidt credits his seniors — Evan Gray, Sam Macor, Nate Nilsen, Tyler Ojibway and MacGuier Thorman — with guiding the team.

"They've really helped lead the younger kids as we have the best numbers and deepest team since I've been here. They're a nice mix of vocal leaders and those who lead by example," he said.