Lumberjacks toppled by Esko as playoffs loom

The Eskomos survived nine walks and defeated the Lumberjacks 5-3, and expect a first seed in the upcoming section playoffs.

"We gave them a lot of baserunners," Esko coach Ben Haugen said. "But we survived it. I was happy to see us win on a day when we didn't necessarily have our best stuff."

Ryan Bourgeault went five innings for the win for Esko, scattering six hits and five walks while allowing three runs. Tim Pokornowski was the losing pitcher for Cloquet, allowing 10 hits but fanning seven.

Reid Davidson had two hits and two RBIs for Esko, while Brody Kaldahl had three hits. Joe Backus had a pair of safeties for Cloquet while Cooper Grashorn drove in two of the team's three runs.

However, the biggest play in the game resulted in no runs at all. Jon Baker's deep drive to the gap with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth inning was snared and the Lumberjacks were denied.

"That was a great adjustment by Ben," Cloquet coach Rick Norrgard said. "If he doesn't move the outfield back, that ball falls, clears the bases and we score three runs."

"Esko's 1-2-3 guys hit the ball well and we didn't," Norrgard said. "Our kids look forward to that game with them, they have a nice local rivalry and the players know each other well."

Haugen has coached at Esko for 11 years and this marks just the third win over Cloquet during his tenure.

"It's a good win for us over a bigger school," he said. "There are a lot of hockey players on these teams who know each other well and they want to win this game."

"There are kids who play with each other on some teams and against each other on others," Norrgard added. "There are some bragging right here."

Both teams had success in other games. Esko (15-3) has nearly locked up the top seed in the section tournament, which would give them a bye all the way to the double-elimination quarterfinals.

"With the new pitch count rules in place, that's huge," Haugen said. "We've played well and I'm happy to see the kids about to earn that top spot."

Esko has two games remaining: at Proctor today, Thursday, May 25, and at home against Mora Friday, May 26, in a makeup game.

"We call this 'Grind Week,'" Haugen said. "We play good teams at the end of the season and that gets us ready for playoffs. Cloquet, Proctor and Mora in the same week is a challenge."

Cloquet (10-8) played well in last Friday's Bugliosi Wood Bat tournament in Hibbing, beating Proctor 5-2 and Superior 4-0.

"For us to be successful, it's pitching and defense," Norrgard said. "That's what we are. We'll probably never score a lot of runs but pitching and defense are our strengths and that's what we have to do."

Cloquet plays a pivotal home game Thursday against Hibbing to close out the regular season.

"It's important," Norrgard said. "If we win, we probably get a home game in the playoffs. If we don't, we may not. It's big for both teams."