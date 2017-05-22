Local Nordic ski star is headed to Alaska

"Anja came to Fairbanks twice this winter, once on an official visit and again for the SuperTour Finals and she really enjoyed it here on both occasions," Crawford said Tuesday. "We know she'll be a great fit for our team and we are excited to work with her next year."

Maijala, a standout runner and skier for Cloquet High School, becomes the second female athlete to join both the Alaska cross country running and Nordic ski team during the 2017 spring signing period. Most notably, Maijala placed first overall in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) 5K freestyle race, crossing the finish line in 15:29.0 out of field of 159 fellow competitors.

Other highlights from Maijala's 2016-17 Nordic ski season include two 11th-place finishes at the 2017 United States Ski Association XC Junior Nationals in Lake Placid, New York in March. Maijala skied to a time of 14:56.0 in the 5K freestyle race before posting a time of 35:25.2 in the 10K classic race. Furthermore, Maijala totaled a time of 31:07.4 in the women's 10K freestyle race at the United States Cross Country Ski National Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah, placing 90th overall and eighth among skiers in her age group (Under-18).

In her final year of running, Maijala posted a season-best 5K time of 19:23.5 to place 33rd overall in the MSHSL Class AA state championships last fall. Of her nine meets in 2016, Maijala recorded three sub-20 5K times.

"Anja is both a talented runner and skier and will be a huge asset for us as a dual-sport athlete here at Alaska," Crawford said. "She is a relatively new skier, having only competed seriously for two years with minimal ski-specific training in the off-season. We see that she has a ton of potential to grow and improve throughout her collegiate career more than some of our other recruits who come from stronger junior club skiing backgrounds."

For more information on the Alaska Nanooks cross country running or Nordic ski teams, follow @AlaskaNanooksXC on Twitter or like the Alaska Nanooks XC page on Facebook.