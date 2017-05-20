CEC golf makes gains

The boys team is second in the conference after last Wednesday's conference event at the Cloquet Country Club. Sam Baker shot at 38 on the back nine to lead CEC with a score of 79, four strokes behind medalist Dylan Kolquist of Hermantown.

Keegan Poppenberg (80), Matt Rodovich (80), Carter Vork (85), Trevor Steinert (86) and Mason Langenbrunner (90) completed the CEC team for the day.

"Our guys are course rats, they're always out there playing," coach Jon Horbacz said. "This is a group that really enjoys playing golf and they're getting better each day."

Horbacz has 18 players out for his team, which is an outstanding total in a time of declining numbers of players in high school golf. He had to make cuts for the team this season.

"I didn't really want to do that, but then you can't have 25-30 players running around the country club each day," he said. "We have a lot of interest and we have some good young players."

Meanwhile, the girls team is very young and still growing as well. Last Wednesday, Hannah Lundborg shot 109 for 18 holes to pace the CEC team. Emma Lenarz (110), Taylor Anderson (117), Alisha Broneak (125) and Gracie Chartier (135) were the other varsity players who took part.

"We have 11 players out but some of them have never played before and aren't tournament ready," coach Matt Carlson said. "It could be worse though. Hermantown only has four players out for its entire program."

That's one more than Proctor. The Rails were unable to field a team score last Wednesday after bringing three players to the event.

Like Horbacz, Carlson said keeping his players engaged and interested is important.

"We want players who are going to go out in the summer and keep playing and improve," he said. "We think that over time we will have a few good players come out of this group and that will help."

The boys team is arguably closer to success than the girls are, but both teams are making progress.

"We do think that next season if we keep improving, we can challenge at a conference level and have golfers who can make some noise at sections," Horbacz said. "It's in them, they just have to keep improving."

Carlson is happy with the interest being shown in the game in the cooperative team's communities.

"We have kids who want to play," he said. "They enjoy the game and we are optimistic for the future."