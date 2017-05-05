Rebels shutout Lumberjacks

Noah Witte was the tough-luck loser for Cloquet, going 4 ⅔ innings and allowing four unearned runs. The key to the game was the second inning, when the Rebels parlayed three Cloquet errors and a walk into three runs. Gavin Rasmussen and Cooper Grashorn each had hits for Cloquet while Ethan Myer drove in two runs for the Rebels.

“I give their pitcher (Lampel) credit for throwing strikes and changing speeds,” Cloquet coach Rick Norrgard said. “We put the ball in play but didn’t put a lot of pressure on their defense by driving the ball.”

Rebels coach Matt Niedzielski said that was the whole idea.

“He had people off balance the whole game,” Niedzielski said of Lampel. “He’s not going to be the guy to overpower teams but he’s accurate and changes speeds. He doesn’t walk a lot of guys and he lets people make plays behind him.”

Cloquet was missing three players for the game but Norrgard made no excuses.

“We should be able to put a few runs on the board but credit Moose Lake, they just beat us,” he said. “(The late St. Scholastica coach) John Baggs said you should play the game and not the team. We didn’t do that.”

“That was our best game of the year,” Niedzielski said. “It’s a night and day difference for us with him on the mound. We took advantage of their mistakes and they weren’t able to capitalize on ours. They had runners in scoring position a few times but we got out of jams.”

While Lampel is the big pitcher for the Rebels, Norrgard has a team that has a lot of players able to toe the rubber.

“We have a lot of guys who can pitch and who will keep us in a lot of games but I’m not sure where we are offensively,” Norrgard said. “This is a great bunch of kids, they’re having fun, but we need to mature a little and learn how to win some of these games.”

The Rebels are rebounding from a recent 11-1 pounding by Carlton.

“The resiliency of the kids has been a surprise,” Niedzielski said. “We’ve never been pounded around by Carlton like that. It was bad. We played a better game against Two Harbors and a pretty solid game against Cloquet. We need to be resilient — when we make an error, we need to not compound it by making two.”

The Rebels play Barnum today, Thursday, May 4, and face Aitkin, Esko and Hinckley in the Hinckley Tournament this weekend. Cloquet faces Hermantown at home today and Duluth East at home Friday.

“These are good tests,” Norrgard said. “Good teams at home. Our upside is whatever these kids want to make it.”