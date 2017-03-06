Barnum grad named all-conference for Saints

The Barnum High School alumnus becomes the first Saint to be named to the all-conference first team since Brett Tester earned the honor in 2012. The reigning UMAC Freshman of the Year led the Saints in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game. The 16.4 points is the highest average in a season since Tester in 2011-12 (17.0). Newman also led the team with 76 assists and 32 steals.

In league play, Newman averaged 17.6 points per game, which ranked fifth in the conference. He made 70 free throws, which ranked second in the league and was third in the UMAC making 83 percent of his free throw attempts. His 99 made field goals against UMAC competition also tied for second in the league.

Deadrick Named Honorable Mention

Kory Deadrick of Esko was named honorable mention All-UMAC. The Esko native averaged 11.6 points per game this season, which ranked second on the team. He led the team with 6.6 rebounds per contest, made 3-pointers (58) and blocked shots (22).

In conference play, Deadrick ranked seventh in the UMAC in both blocked shots (15) and steals (20). His 89 defensive rebounds were the fifth-most in the league.

Saints fall in quadruple overtime in conference championship

In the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Tournament Championship game that took four overtimes to decide a winner, the St. Scholastica men's basketball team was defeated by the University of Northwestern (Minn.) 112-108 in an instant classic on Saturday night at the Ericksen Center in St. Paul.

Newman finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Other Carlton County graduates on the team contributed mightily, including Nate Weets (Cloquet, Minn./Cloquet HS) with 13 points and Deadrick with 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Both Deadrick and Tony Adamczak of Moose Lake will graduate from CSS this year.