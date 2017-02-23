Korby's Top Games

Beginning in the Section 7AA quarterfinals meanwhile, was Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Duluth Marshall, who met for the third time this winter Tuesday evening in Cloquet.

Third-seeded CEC claimed both of those prior meetings with Marshall, seeded sixth. Although it was a close one, Cloquet continued on its winning streak.

Other top seeds in the section include No. 1 Elk River, No. 2 Duluth East and fourth-seeded Rapids. The Lumberjack win Tuesday pits them against their biggest rivals — the Duluth East Greyhounds — for Saturday's 2 p.m. semifinals at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Expect many of the 5,677 seats in the state-of-the-art venue to be taken for this hockey haven matchup.

East has eased to 5-0 and 4-1 wins over CEC this year, but topping a team three times doesn't come easy. Cloquet knows that, let's see if they can capitalize on their underdog role here.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Cloquet vs. Bemidji

7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

Cloquet High School

If the hardwood is more your game, then you can't miss the annual boys basketball battle of the Lumberjacks when Cloquet collides with Bemidji this Friday night.

The Lumberjacks and Lumberjacks meet on a yearly basis, and this one is usually won by the closest of margins. While 14-win Bemidji's basketball play has been pretty effective throughout Class AAA this winter, eight-win Cloquet, also in Class AAA, has countered its early season woes by embarking on a five-game winning streak. One can also expect a few more wins before season's end.

That's why fans can't count out the host Lumberjacks this week, especially since it's their final regular-season home game. Bemidji's two-plus hour road trip along Highway 2 may also be a factor.

One thing is for certain: the Lumberjacks will win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moose Lake-Willow River vs. Rush City

7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Willow River High School

If girls hoops has your interest, then head south on Interstate 35 tonight (Thursday, Feb. 23) to see the Rebels welcome the Tigers to Willow River.

The young, four-win ML-WR team has seen season-long struggles, while their opponents in Rush City have experienced the opposite, yet to lose in their 20 tries this year.

Undefeated Rush City, ranked No. 10 in the Class AA state polls, is one of just five girls basketball teams — out of 405 statewide — who are still perfect. This will be the tallest task for the Rebels thus far, and although it may seem insurmountable to tame the Tigers tonight, ML-WR has improved since the season began in late November.