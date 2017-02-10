CEC hones skills with tough competition

The 'Jacks lost 4-0 to Hermantown Thursday, Feb. 2, and 5-1 to Duluth East on Monday night sandwiched around a 14-2 rout of St. Francis Saturday.

While the win was nice, it's the losses, and how they happened, that concerned Esse.

"We didn't have a lot of emotion against East," Esse said. "They are too good a team to come out flat against and that was what was concerning."

It was 3-0 in the third period before Jedd Anich got CEC on the board at 7:37 of the third period, but East's Garrett Worth and Austin Jouppi scored late goals to seal the home team's fate.

East outshot CEC 30-15 for the night but that was due in part to five power plays. The 'Jacks were whistled for six of the game's eight penalties and only skated once with a man advantage, when Ricky Lyle received a major penalty for contact to the head. Yet, CEC wound up skating shorthanded before it was over, being whistled twice for minor penalties during Lyle's time in the box.

"That was disappointing, to be perfectly honest," Esse said. "Taking nothing away from East, they beat us fair and square, but I was disappointed in some of the calls and some of the things that weren't called. But East is very skilled and they deserved to win the game."

Eric Newman made 25 saves in goal for CEC.

The 'Jacks outshot the Hawks 24-23 last Thursday, but lost to Class A's top-ranked team by 4-0. Ryan Sandelin, son of UMD's coach, scored a pair of goals for the Hawks, but again penalties helped do in the home team. The Hawks had four power plays, while the 'Jacks had only two. Newman made 19 saves in goal.

Things were different on the Saturday, though, as the 'Jacks exploded for 14 goals on only 45 shots to overwhelm the Fighting Saints 14-2. Seven of those goals came in the second period, with 14 different Lumberjacks getting onto the scoresheet. CEC led 10-2 after two periods and scored four more goals in third-period running time.

Dylan Johnson and Landon Langenbrunner had two goals and three assists apiece to lead the parade, with Anich (1/3/4) having a great game as well. Gavin Rasmussen, Trevor Inman and Dane Stoyanoff all had a goal and two assists each, while Dylan Langenbrunner got the win in goal. The officials were kinder to the 'Jacks in this game, handing them six power plays, three of which were converted.

The 14 goals were the most scored by a CEC team since Dec. 20, 2011, when the 'Jacks beat Ashland 15-1.

But that's in the distant past now. The 'Jacks (12-7-2) need to find some momentum during a stretch where three of their last four games are against traditionally tough opponents — Moorhead, Roseau and Grand Rapids — and the fourth is against an improving Proctor squad.

"We get on the bus and go to Roseau (15-7-0) for a night game the night after we play Moorhead (15-3-3) at home on Friday," Esse said. "That will be a real test for us and we'll see how far we've come. We'd like some momentum going into the playoffs but we're going to have to earn it. We'd like to play teams that make us better before we go to playoffs and when you play a lot of sophomores like we do, that confidence can be really important."

