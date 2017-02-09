KORBY'S TOP GAMES

Expect Northwoods Credit Union Arena to be crowded to capacity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, as Class AA's ninth-ranked Grand Rapids has won six straight, while young CEC is receiving votes in the polls and has played some solid hockey as of late.

The 12-win Lumberjacks, which also face state-rated Moorhead and Roseau on the road this weekend, will need to be at their best next week, as the 16-win Thunderhawks tore to a 7-1 victory the last time these two Section 7AA foes met on the ice Jan. 17 in Grand Rapids.

Likewise, the CEC girls open the 7AA playoffs at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9, also against Grand Rapids-Greenway but away from home. The sixth-seeded Lumberjacks (9-15-1) have lost seven of their past eight, but challenged the No. 3 Thunderhawks (17-5-3) in a pair of 2-0 and 4-3 overtime losses earlier this winter.

Meanwhile, the 7A girls hockey postseason also begins this evening, when second-seeded Moose Lake Area (19-5-1) welcomes Eveleth-Gilbert to Riverside Arena at 7 p.m. Semifinals and finals are set for Saturday and next Wednesday in Virginia.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Barnum vs. ML-WR

7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Barnum High School

If ice isn't of interest, then travel 20 minutes down I-35 Friday, Feb. 10, for a Polar League basketball rivalry that never disappoints.

Go early though. The Bombers and Rebels always draw a crowd. Attending the junior varsity game is recommended to get a nice seat.

To add more to this County Highway 61 get-together, first-year ML-WR coach Wes Cummins is a 2005 Barnum graduate and is making his inaugural homecoming while since donning the opposition's blue and red.

The Rebels rallied to beat Barnum 51-42 on Dec. 9 on Moose Lake. Anticipate another single-point affair with these Section 7AA neighbors Friday.

The ML-WR and Barnum girls battle at 7:15 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Feb. 9 in Willow River. The Bombers squeaked out a 73-63 win at home in their last meeting, Dec. 8.

NORDIC SKIING:

Section 7 Meet

10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Giants Ridge, Biwabik

If skiing is your strong suit, then "pursue" the Section 7 Nordic ski meet this morning on the Iron Range.

That's where a multitude of skiers will be, as the Biwabik-based Giant's Ridge cross country course will be filled with skiers from probably the toughest section in the state.

Several of those are from our lone county team, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, including Cloquet senior Parker Sinkkonen and sophomore Aidan Ripp on the boys end, as well as Cloquet and Carlton senior duo Anja Maijala and Erika Fox for the girls.

While section stalwarts Ely and Duluth East are the favorites, CEC could be a darkhorse in the team competition. Top team and individual qualifiers will advance to next Thursday's State Meet, Feb. 16 — again at Giants Ridge.

This morning's competition will begin with the skate race, followed by the classical pursuit in the afternoon, weather permitting. Start times perhaps could be pushed back due cold temperatures, according to Lumberjacks coach Glen Sorenson.