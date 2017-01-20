Mid-season analysis: CEC boys are on track

Heading into Tuesday night’s game at Grand Rapids, the ’Jacks had finished the first half of the season at 7-4-2.

“If you had said that at the start of the season I’d have taken it,” coach Dave Esse said. “We’ve had some tough opponents.”

One of those, Eden Prairie, came to Cloquet last Friday night and got all they wanted in a 3-1 win over CEC. The ’Jacks had to find a way to stop Mr. Hockey candidate Casey Mittlestadt, and held him to one assist in the contest.

“Eden Prairie is very good,” Esse said. “They aren’t your average team, but the funny thing is we didn’t set out to do anything different. Some teams put a shadow player on Mittlestadt, but I couldn’t see wasting a player or a line on doing that.”

The teams split goals in the opening period, with Dylan Johnson giving CEC the lead at 5:22 only to see the Eagles’ Jack Jensen score with 28 seconds left in the period to tie the game.

Jensen’s second goal of the game at 10:49 of the second period proved to be the eventual game winner and Spencer Rudrud added a third goal with 44 seconds left in the second period

CEC dominated the third period, outshooting the Eagles 12-5, but couldn’t find a goal.

“I told the players that there are 400 plays in an average hockey game and in the end it came down to four: they made three and we made one,” Esse said. “The players really weren’t that far away.”

Johnson, Dylan Langenbrunner and Zach Conklin — a senior, a sophomore and a junior — got the assignment of stopping Mittlestadt’s line and did an admirable job.

“All three lines played against their first line because they short-shifted him a couple times, but we played good position,” Esse said. “I thought the first and third period we skated well with them but they took it to us in the second period. We won the third period but didn’t score.”

And, at the halfway point of the season, Esse can size up his still-young team.

“We’re getting better,” he said. “I like the schedule. We play East and Grand Rapids twice, we play at Forest Lane and Roseau and get Moorhead at home in the second half. You can’t measure that right now but I know those games will make us better.”

The second half of the schedule is home-heavy, with seven of the last nine games (including six in a row) at home from Jan. 27 through Feb. 10. Tonight (Jan. 19), the team faces Denfeld (2-15-0) at the Heritage Center .

“It’s a fine line,” Esse said. “If you play too many teams at lower levels you won’t be tested, and if you play too many hard teams and don’t have success that can lead to negativity. We have a nice balance, but hopefully Denfeld is a game where we can assert ourselves a little bit. They (Denfeld) will work hard, but we should match up better with them.”

The ’Jacks may have defenseman Brody Kaldahl — who has missed time with illness — back for that game, which will add to depth.

“The maturity and growth we’ve seen has been very good,” Esse said. “We’re developing confidence and skating better. You won’t be successful without it.”