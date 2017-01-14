Ogichidaag, Bulldogs win one each

The Bulldogs’ girls win was not in question as Carlton raced out to an early lead and took a 48-10 lead into halftime in the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College gymnasium.

“I was happy with how our bench played last night,” said Bulldogs coach Andrew Weber. “The bench players came into the game and took up right where the starters left off. If we would like to continue to progress, we will need to have a bench ready to play and contribute.”

While the Bulldogs were led in scoring by Jenna Reed with 20 points, they had 10 different players get on the score sheet. Maddie Bailey and Alaina Bennett each chipped in with 10 points and Millie Groth added eight points; it was seven for Abby Mickle, six each for Jessica Anderson and Elizabeth House, Mackenzie Goranson had four, Brynne Mickle recorded three points and Elva Kingbird added a pair of points.

“Our girls are young, but they fought hard,” said Travis Brown who is filling in as coach until head coach Kami Diver returns from medical leave. “It was a clean game. They pressed us and our girls did a much better job of communicating on the court. We are seeing improvement.”

Kayla Reynolds led the Ogichidaag with seven points, while Aaliyah Peterson, Shawn Shabiash and Tannia Misquadace all had three points. Also in the scoring column were Naazhe LaPrairie and Namida Reynolds, who scored a pair of points each.

The win improved Carlton to 6-5 on the season.

“I am happy with where we are at right now at this point of the season,” Weber said. “There are things we are looking to improve. We need to keep working on consistency on both ends of the court, but the girls are working hard and I am excited to see where we can be towards the end of the season.”

The loss dropped the Ogichidaag to 4-3 on the season.

“We are really seeing tremendous improvement over where these girls were when we first started,” Brown said. “The communication on the floor has improved and that comes from the players understanding the game more and more each time they play.”

In the boys game, FDL slipped out to a 31-27 halftime lead and slowly pulled away in the second half on their way to a 12-point victory.

“This is the best that my team has played all year,” said Ogichidaag coach Earl Otis. “We have been getting better every game.”

A big key to the game was the strength of 6-foot-2 Ogichidaag center George LaPrairie — who put in 21 points — and the athletic prowess of Evan Butcher, who garnered 19 points for FDL.

Meanwhile Waylon Lekander dropped in 19 points for the Bulldogs and Tyler Ojibway was right behind with 18 points.

“LaPrairie handled his business inside for them. He played strong and he has a soft touch around the basket,” said Carlton coach Jeswa Harris. “I thought Butcher made plays every time we would make a stop or a surge and he definitely came to play for them.”

Coming into the game, odds makers probably would have put their money on the Bulldogs. Carlton had just one loss on the season, while the Ogichidaag were 1-7 coming into the game, but that all changed as FDL was able to stay with the talented Bulldogs and eventually pull away in the second half.

“Our team shared the ball on offense and we rebounded well,” Otis said. “Our defense was trapping and maybe that surprised them, but we moved the ball on offense and George (LaPrairie) was a beast in the middle of the lane and he was hard to stop.”

The game featured a mostly up-tempo style that both teams like to play, but the Bulldogs’ energy level was not what it has been in recent games.

“I thought the up-and-down-the-floor game would be to our advantage,” said Coach Harris. “Our energy was not there and were outworked and outplayed, especially in rebounding.”

Diego Urrutia added 11 points for FDL and the Ogichidaag also got a nine-point effort from Avery Misquadace, eight points from Uriah Aubid and two points from Jalen Paulson.

Sam Macor finished with eight points for Carlton. Matthew Hey scored six points, Nate Nilsen chipped in with five, Eric Soderstrom added four points and it was two points for Keijo Day.