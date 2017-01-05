Whether you're a fan of the Bulldogs or the Wrens, the bleachers will be crowded at Carlton come Friday.

That's because the Brown Jug will be on the line. It's one of the most special scenes of small school nostalgia that still exists today, and very deservingly so.

The Jug game is the biggest on the basketball schedule for the boys and girls teams from both tiny towns. Held just once per year on the owner's home floor, the historic memento means everything to these communities separated by four miles along County Road 1.

The boys trophy looks like a massive moonshine jug, weighing around 30 pounds and was first marked with a score between the pair of Polar League schools in 1951.

The scores couldn't be much closer than this year, either. Two meetings have already been separated by a total of just nine points, with Carlton winning 62-54 Dec. 2 in Wrenshall, while the Bulldogs (8-1) beat the Wrens (8-2) again last Friday, 62-61, in the final of the Chisholm holiday tournament. The Jug was not on the line because the games were not played at the home of the current owner, Carlton.

On top of that, the Wrens are looking to win the Jug back after losing it last year. To make it even more intriguing, Wrenshall's lone two losses are to Carlton this season.

WRESTLING:

CEC vs. Milaca

5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Cloquet High School

If hoops isn't your thing, then head over to Cloquet Friday night to check out the mats.

That's where the Lumberjacks wrestling team will take on mighty Milaca-Faith Christian, seeking to keep their young unbeaten season intact.

Yes, CEC (4-0) has earned four victories in as many team tries this winter. It's one of the best dual starts in coach Al Denman's tenure, but nothing is guaranteed against the tradition-rich Wolves.

The junior varsity matches begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity to follow. An always well-tended concession stand will also be on hand to accompany a spotlight scene in a loud gymnasium — otherwise known as a perfect wrestling venue.

NORDIC SKIING:

Pine Valley Invitational

4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Pine Valley Park, Cloquet

So hoops or wrestling won't do the trick? Then how about a trek outside to brave the elements at Cloquet's Pine Valley and warm up around a bonfire?

The Lumberjacks' annual Nordic ski invitational will take place next Thursday afternoon, after being rescheduled from its original Tuesday date.

CEC expects half a dozen teams to attend its annual Cloquet meet, which is set to begin at 4 p.m. under the lights of the Pine Valley loop. There is more snow in the forecast before then, and a few inches would go a long way toward getting the icy trails in decent condition for competition.

Expect Cloquet senior Anja Maijala and Carlton senior Erika Fox to heat up the paths, however. Both were recently ranked in the Skinnyski.com state rankings, while Maijala marked third place in the pursuit at state a season ago and Fox finished eighth. For the boys, senior Parker Sinkkonen and sophomore Aidan Ripp are leading the pack. Expect a good performance from both Lumberjacks teams, who are masters of their hilly home course.