Korby’s Top Games

Cloquet High School

Classic doesn't begin to describe this annual holiday event in Cloquet, as the Lumberjacks have hosted these busy days of basketball for a very long time.

Four boys and four girls teams will meet in Cloquet next week to play eight games in two days. Along with the Lumberjacks, Duluth Denfeld and Blake will compete in both divisions, while Pine City fills out the boys bracket and Northwestern, Wis., the girls.

Games will be played at 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily, with Cloquet playing the latter of the two times each evening. The Lumberjacks girls play the nightcap Tuesday, while boys conclude the tournament in Wood City tradition, on Wednesday.

BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Esko Coaches Classic

Wednesday, Thursday and

Friday, Dec. 28-30

Esko High School

If you want to indulge in a double dose of hoops, head over to Esko next week for a yearly Eskomo holiday hardwood get-together of their own.

The Coaches Classic will kickoff Wednesday with the girls, while the boys will begin Thursday. Eight ladies teams play in the tourney, including the Class AA fifth-ranked hosts, along with Mesabi East, Floodwood, Hibbing, North Woods, Hermantown, Barnum and Eveleth-Gilbert. For the fellas, the Class AA fifth-rated Eskomos welcome in Mora, Hinckley-Finlayson and Northwestern, Wis.

Girls games begin at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday. The boys will play at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly. If the brackets hold, Esko will play the latest contest of each division. All said, 16 varsity games will be played. A junior varsity tournament is usually offered as well.

Esko will aim to continue as king and queen of their tournament, as the girls have won the last six titles, and the boys the past several straight. The finals are set for Friday at 4:15 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Hilltopper Holiday Classic

Tuesday, Wednesday

and Thursday, Dec. 27-29

Mars Lakeview Arena, Duluth

If hockey is your thing, Duluth Marshall's annual holiday invitational on ice is host to a plethora of marquee matchups on skates.

Eight teams enter this event, including several locals, starting with the host Hilltoppers, Hermantown and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Fellow competitors feature Brainerd, Bemidji, Roseville, St. Francis and Delano.

In fact, Delano is the top-ranked team in Class A and undefeated thus far. The Tigers will tango with Lumberjacks to start things Tuesday at 1 p.m. in an intriguing Class A versus Class AA opener. The Hawks, rated second in Class A, will follow against Bemidji, then St. Francis faces Roseville and Brainerd battles Marshall in the nightcap.

All said, a dozen games will be held at the home of Hilltoppers over the three days, with final taking place Thursday at 3:30 p.m.