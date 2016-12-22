Top-ranked Rangers too much for No. 6 Eskomos

Sure, the Rangers are from a small school — just 118 students in all — but the tiny Iron Range town's basketball game is BIG.

"They're tough, physical and just good all the way around," said a sweaty and exhausted Shady following Esko’s 60-41 loss to the state's top-ranked team in Class A Monday in Esko.

Good is an understatement when describing the Rangers. Not only is unbeaten MIB (7-0) the No. 1 small school in our state, but they've been to past six state tournaments, placing runner-up once and third twice, including last season. Winning 30 games a season is not common. On Monday they continued to show that their hardwood dominance is an annual habit.

Typically paced by top point producers Chelsea Mason and Mary Burke, the Rangers saw their dynamic duo bottled up by the Eskomos early, holding the pair to a measly five combined points by halftime.

Still, the Rangers led 36-16 after the opening 18 minutes.

That was thanks to a deadly Allie Negen, who drained four 3-pointers en route to 21 first-half points as the sophomore guard garnered the offensive load for her top-rated team.

In fact, Negen, who totalled a game-best 27 points, went on an 11-1 run of her own midway through the first frame, as the 5-foot-9 slasher scored in a multitude of ways — including cutting to the hoop, producing under the basket, hitting free throws and, of course, from beyond the arc.

"We didn't have an answer for her," said Esko coach Scott Antonutti afterward.

Negen didn't play much in her seasons past, as she's had her battles with the injury bug. Coach Jeff Buffetta said knee trouble, hamstring setbacks and "you name it" injuries have sidelined his surprise shooter in the past.

Wearing a sizeable knee brace Monday, Negen showed she hasn't come close to quitting a sport in which she began burying 3-pointers for MIB as a seventh-grader. This past summer, she cemented her name into the Rangers' 20,000-make club — or around 220 shots hit a day.

"Now that she's healthy, she's doing what we expect her to do," said Buffetta, noting Negen even had a stellar state tournament debut in her seventh-grade season. "She rebounded well, shot well and made pretty good decisions tonight. She's got to keep that up and so does everybody else."

If that's the case, one can expect the Rangers to return to Minneapolis in March, for the seventh time in as many seasons. This time, their goal is to bring back something their small school never has.

"The state championship," said Negen. "It's a dream of ours."

And don't forget, Negen isn't even one of MIB's 1,000-point scorers. Burke, a junior, joined the club last week, while Buffetta's niece, senior Mya, added 10 points Monday to reach 1,857. Mason, meanwhile, a senior and two-time Duluth News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, is on pace to be the Northland's highest ever, currently sitting at 2,474. She didn't score until 5:56 into the second Monday, yet still had 13.

"Just being a part of this team is an awesome thing," Negen said. "But just because we're number one doesn't necessarily mean we are number one. We have to keep working to get to try get to the top."

That would mean bringing home the title trophy north. Buffetta, who has 376 career victories, is often stern on the sidelines and holds his girls to highest of standards. He noted he didn't have many positives after Monday, rather crediting Esko's ability to set the pace.

"We have some things to work on," Buffetta said.

As for all the points his players have scored over their years in red, white and gold?

"Ultimately, it's a team game," Buffetta said. "It doesn't matter who scores. We just need to play good, sound basketball and score more than the other team. If we keep that in mind, I think we'll get better as the season goes on. Everybody wants to knock us off, but the section comes first. If we can take care of that, the goal is obviously to win that last one."

"They're gunning for it," added Ava Gosorowski, an Esko senior who scored 14 points to follow Shady’s 15. "They've been going down there ever since I could remember. They're contenders."

Antonutti agreed, but was proud and optimistic about his gang, too. Minus Negen's hot hand in the first, the stat lines were even, comparing field goals, free throws and overall productiveness between the two teams. After all, Antonutti's Eskomos (5-1) had yet to lose entering Monday, and were ranked No. 6 in the a Class AA polls.

"We wish we would have kept it closer, but tomorrow is a new day," Antonutti said. "I love the girls. They'll persevere and get better. And no one will work harder than these seniors."

That includes the multi-sport Shady, who said they practiced at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. They will look to defend their Coaches Classic holiday tournament crown — something they've won six years in a row now — starting Wednesday.

As for the early morning practice, Shady took a second, and then answered optimistically.

"Bright and early," she said, "but it's fine by me as long as I get to get back in the gym."

Like her coach, Shady remains confident about their outlook.

"We’ll be back to win some more," she said.

Obviously, the Rangers will too.

"They're very good and just outshot us tonight," said Antonutti. "And if somebody has a group of girls that can shoot it better than them, we haven't seen them yet."