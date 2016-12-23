CEC girls improve as season goes on

Taylor Nelson's goal 3:22 into overtime handed the ’Jacks a 5-4 victory in East Bethel, evening the team's record at 4-4-1 and putting smiles on a lot of faces.

"It was a very good team win," coach Courtney Olin said. "We got better defensively as the game went on, and it's always great to win those games against teams in your section."

Nelson opened the scoring 1:38 into the game, only to see the Fighting Saints take a 2-1 lead at the 12:11 mark through Sophia Zebro's goal. But Jaxie Pogorelc tied the game against 58 seconds later, setting up a wild finish to the period.

Zebro's second goal of the period made it 3-2 St. Francis after the first period but Keagen Anderson scored 44 seconds into the second to re-tie the game at 3-3. CEC never trailed after that point. Kiana Bender made it 4-3 in the third period only to see Lauren White force overtime with 51 seconds left before Nelson's overtime winner.

The Fighting Saints scored three goals on eight first-period shots but only one on 19 shots after that, as CEC’s defense tightened in front of goaltender Erin Genereau.

The win was especially satisfying after a 4-3 overtime loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway the preceding Friday at home in a game played in The Barn. Despite being outshot 28-12 through the first two periods, the ’Jacks led 3-2 on goals by Rose Lundquist, Alysha Anderson and Bender.

The ’Jacks were then outshot 13-4 in the third period and overtime with Sadie Peart winning the game for the visitors 1:06 into overtime.

However, after Thursday's game at Eveleth-Gilbert (0-10-0), it's off to the Twin Cities for three games in the Schwan's Cup silver division, starting with a Tuesday matchup against Rogers (7-3-1) at the Schwan Super Rink.

"That will be a great experience for our young players," Olin said. "They have to play three games in three days so they will learn how to save their energy, how to get up to play three games in a short time, and about the tests a tournament like this involves."

Only four of the 25 players in the program at present are upperclassmen, so Olin says there is plenty of learning to be had.

"We have kids who haven't played in this format, we have some kids who have never been in a hotel away from their parents," she said. "We don't want them to get overawed by what's happening but this is a great opportunity to learn, and see other teams and opponents we won't usually get to see."