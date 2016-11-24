On a day of firsts, Cleveland clips Cardinals

Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran wasn't one of those opponents.

The Cardinals counted five turnovers — tossing four interceptions and fumbling once — en route to a 38-29 defeat to the Clippers in the two teams' historic Nine-Man state semifinal last Thursday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 2-hour, 28-minute affair was worth every second of watching, as the Cardinals and Clippers collided in the state's first-ever high school football game at the Minnesota Vikings' new state-of-the-art palace of steel.

The listed 66,655-seat gridiron gem was far from filled as the pair of small schools combine for a whopping enrollment of 209 students, but the $1.1 billion venue hosted nothing short of a must-see matchup made for the record books.

Speaking of record books, Cleveland's do-it-all quarterback Carter Kopet passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, while the junior rushed for 108 yards and two more scores. He entered Thursday's contest as Minnesota's all-time leader in TD tosses with 125. His trio of strikes through the air against Cromwell-Wright only added to that mark, but more importantly, sent the unbeaten Clippers (13-0) sailing into Friday's Prep Bowl XXXV against three-time defending champ Grand Meadow.

"Carter Kopet is really good," said Gronner afterward in the Vikings' postgame press conference room. "We had a hard time tackling him. We had coverage and he pulled down and made some plays with his feet."

"He made a lot of plays," added a teary-eyed Zion Smith, the Cardinals' senior quarterback.

Unlike Cleveland, state-storied Cromwell-Wright was making the tiny school’s 17th state showing, seeking their program's ninth championship game outing. The Cardinals scored U.S. Bank's first ever high school touchdown when junior Nic Johnson ran in from 9 yards out on their opening drive.

The Clippers countered with a score of their own in the first frame when Clippers receiver Austin Plonsky pulled in a 20-yard pass via Kopet. Both teams exchanged two TDs in the second quarter, with Cromwell-Wright corralling a 22-20 lead entering halftime, never trailing.

The third quarter however, belonged to Cleveland. The Clippers counted all 11 points, kick-started by Kopet's athletic plunge into the purple-painted end zone, giving his team their first lead of the day at 26-22 midway through the session. Moments after the elusive signal-caller's second score with his shifty legs, Kopet was at it again, adding a 2-point conversion to make things 28-22 in favor of a blaze-orange sea of Clipper fans.

Cleveland never trailed after that. Kopet carded another TD heave in the fourth, while Plonsky finished with a game-best 112 yards on nine receptions and two scores. His second score was a 10-yarder in the second quarter in which Plonsky jumped and used one hand to snare the ball all while tight-roping the endzone's sideline to count six points.

The gifted grab made for many photographers' picture of the morning.

"That should be the cover of the media guide next year," said Clippers co-coach Erik Hermanson.

"It was the greatest catch I've ever seen," added Kopet. "I've played with him in the backyard since we were 2 years old."

Scoring more than 60 points four times and 70-plus twice this fall, Cleveland is accustomed to large chunks of yardage in a minimal amount of plays. Such was not the case against the Cardinals last week, who were allowing a state-best 5.4 points per game contest entering the morning. That said, the Clippers simply kept at the process.

"These guys love big plays," said Hermanson. "But we've been preaching to take what they give you all week, as much as you could possibly say it, until we were blue in the face."

It proved a good strategy, as the Cardinals tired in the second half, leading to missed tackles on defense and, of course, those five fateful turnovers offensively.

"The big thing is, we hadn't turned it over all season, hardly at all," Gronner said, "and we had a bunch in [the second] half."

"It didn't go the way we wanted it to," added Smith. "Obviously we didn't want that to happen, but it did."

Smith centered the Cardinals with two touchdowns, one through the air and the other on the ground, including 6-of-17 passing for 93 yards and 89 yards rushing. Yet, his three picks on a day that he entered with 31-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio was just too much to overcome.

Senior classmate Eli Warpula threw the last interception into the hands of you know who — Kopet.

"He's really good," reiterated Smith.

With the Vikings' purple and gold logoed backdrop behind them at the press conference, Gronner didn't overlook the significance of the moment. He later Tweeted a photo of a white Cardinal helmet resting in the stadium's confines as a part of the inaugural high school game.

"It hurts now, but I told them 10 years from now, you'll look back fondly on being the first-ever high school game in this stadium," Gronner said. "They played as hard as they could, and I'm extremely proud of that, we just had a few too many mistakes."

"It's been the most memorable experience of my life," said Smith of his now completed four-year career, in a cracked and saddened voice. "It's been a great ride."