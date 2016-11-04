Olson obliterates 7A field, Fox takes second

That's because no one was in close sight of the junior as he crossed the finish line in first place at the Cloquet Country Club.

Olson — with his long legs and consistent stride looking every part the elite runner he is for the small ML-WR-Barnum cooperative program — covered the flat, 5-kilometer course in a blazing 16 minutes, 18.4 seconds, a new personal-record.

Meanwhile his nearest competitor, Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin eighth-grader Geno Uhrbom, was barely in view on the last hole No. 2 straightaway. Roughly 300 meters behind, Uhrbom finished in 16:52.2 — 33.8 seconds after Olson.

"I turned down that final stretch and I just zoned out," said Olson after winning his first section title and sixth race this season. "I just tried to get to that finish as fast as I possibly could."

Defending champion Jake Paron of North Shore took third in 16:54 barely edging Esko's Josh Kemp (fourth at 16:55) in a sprint-out at the end.

GNK won the team title at 50 points, followed by Ely at 57.

Headed by Olson, the top two teams and the next eight individuals qualified for Saturday's Class A state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. The boys race begins at 10 a.m., with the girls to follow at 11 a.m.

Along with Olson and Kemp, fellow Carlton County state entrants included: Sam Rengo of Esko (ninth) in 17:14 and Cromwell-Wright-Floodwood duo Cameron Dickey (13th) in 17:23.4 and Wyatt Rauvola (17th) at 17:36.6.

It will be Olsen’s third straight state appearance.

The lean, 6-foot, 145-pound Olson took 59th at state last year, but noted his goal is to crack the top-10 this time around. He's already shaved off 30 seconds from his PR a year ago, and if he can run anything close to his sub-5:30 per-mile performance last week, he'll do just that.

Kemp agreed.

The Esko junior also set a seasonal PR and stamped his second state meet ticket last week, but even Kemp couldn't keep close to the winner's pace.

"We started out fast and he just kept going," Kemp said of Olson. "You can tell he's put in the work and it's showing. He's a different creature. He's got another gear."

"I think I might be able to pull a little more out," added Olson. "A race like this helps the confidence."

Olson said he was confident and relaxed on his favorite flat course last week after darting in front following the opening small loop and never relenting over the ensuing larger legs. Nearing the hole No. 3 tree line, Olson took quick peek behind his shoulder, only to see no one in his rear-view mirror.

"You always have your off-days and your on-days," said Olson. "I wanted to give it all I had.

"I've never really felt anything like it," continued Olson of a day he described as exhilarating. "It was a race to remember."

FOX CAN’T CATCH PETERSON

Following a forgettable Iron Range Conference meet in Hoyt Lakes the week before, GNK's Ellyssa Peterson said she got a lot of sleep and visualized her next race in the days leading up to the section race.

"I even meditated one night," the senior said to the Duluth News Tribune with a laugh.

It seems to have worked.

Peterson won the 7A girls' title in 19:34.4, almost 20 seconds ahead of defending champion Erika Fox of Carlton and more than 80 seconds quicker than her IRC pace.

"She runs and races super hard," Fox said of her longtime opponent. "You can tell at the finish line when she always collapses that she gives it all she can. She definitely deserved to win."

Fox finished officially at 19:52.9. Along with winning team Proctor at 91 points and runner-up Ely at 103, Carlton County state qualifiers with Fox included: ML-WR's Savannah Gamst (fifth) in 20:10.3, Carlton's Brittny Hillstrom (10th) in 20:42.1 and Taina Koivisto of the South Ridge-North Woods-Northeast Range cooperative, taking the last individual slot in 11th at 20:45.6.

Speaking of Fox, she spent a brief moment congratulating her fellow Bulldog teammates and opponents, but not for long, leaving for class at Lake Superior College as part of the Postsecondary Enrollment Option she started this fall.

Fox was planning to spend plenty of time this week working on schoolwork prior to her fourth straight and final state meet Saturday.

"That's what I'm working on right now," said Fox of her studies, adding that she'll be playing catch-up next week for missing class on Saturday.

Peterson, like Fox, has a quartet of state meets under her belt and placed 11th last year. She wants to better that this weekend, relating to Fox's fourth-place finish last November.

Due to her school load, Fox said she has raced half as much as a season ago. Yet, the senior doesn't downplay her final competition in Northfield, closing a very decorated prep career.

"It's kind of like the whole state getting together. It's fun to watch everyone run," said Fox. "It's going to be a fun last race."