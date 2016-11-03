KORBY’S TOP GAMES

The second-seeded Lumberjacks will seek to punch their third state tournament ticket in the past four years, including trips in 2013 and 2014. Cloquet (6-3), after receiving an opening-round bye, defeated North Branch 34-13 in last Saturday's semifinals. The Lumberjacks have yet to turn the ball over in the playoffs.

The Tigers, meanwhile, blitzed Hibbing 50-10 in the quarterfinals and upset top-seeded Hermantown 22-14 last Saturday in the semis. Princeton (4-6), seeded fourth, is not one to overlook. The Tigers’ last state tournament trip was in 2012 — the same year they ended the Lumberjacks’ season in the section semifinals, 35-29 in overtime. The Tigers also advanced to last year's section final.

Cloquet won their last meeting 20-6 in the 2013 section semifinals.

The Lumberjacks and Tigers are the only section teams not to lose a section contest entering Friday.

RADIO: WKLK AM 1230

TWITTER: @tylerkorby

WEB: www.pinejournal.com

KORBY'S CALL: This is a close one, but I bleed purple. Lumberjacks will hoist this trophy.

FOOTBALL:

CROMWELL-WRIGHT VS. SOUTH RIDGE

Section 5 Nine-Man Championship

8 p.m. Friday at Esko Stadium

Top-seeded Cromwell-Wright (10-0) aim to add to their football-stuffed trophy case, as the Cardinals eye their second state trek in three seasons. Among the 16 overall state appearances in the small school's history, Cromwell-Wright owns four Prep Bowl titles and four more runner-up titles. The Cardinals cruised by Carlton 55-0 in the quarterfinals and one-upped Floodwood in the semifinals, 61-0.

South Ridge (7-3), seeded third, rallied past its first two challengers, including an 18-14 win over Wrenshall in the quarterfinals and a 22-18 victory over Silver Bay Saturday in the semis. The Panthers — whose last state trip came in 2012 — have won five of their past seven, with one of those losses coming to Cromwell-Wright, 48-8 back on Sept. 23.

Cardinal quarterback Zion Smith has thrown 25 touchdowns this fall without an interception, while he is also on a first-team defense that hasn't given up a single touchdown as of yet.

Over its last seven games, Cromwell-Wright has outscored its foes 401-16, including five shutouts during the season and not a point allowed in the playoffs yet. But the Panthers shouldn’t lose hope. After all, South Ridge scored half of those 16 points garnered by the Cardinals’ opponents.

RADIO: WKLK 96.5 FM

WEB:www.pinejournal.com

KORBY'S CALL: Too much Cardinals. Dust off another spot because there’s another trophy coming.