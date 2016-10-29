Warriors down Bombers in first round of playoffs

“The game was a tough one. Deer River is always a very physical and a well coached team,” said coach Mike Klyve of the Bombers. “We played them tough for three quarters, but ran into some problems late (with) finishing drives and turning the ball over in some really bad spots.”

Senior Jeffrey Moore scored all four touchdowns for the Warriors, including two in the first half as they built a 14-0 lead.

“Moore and Jamaal Baird are both very good players and we knew from film and our first meeting with them that they were going to be tough to stop, and if we were going to have success we had to contain them,” explained Klyve. “We were weak up the middle on defense early in the game and they gashed us for some big runs to put their offense in good position.”

For the game Moore rushed for 170 yards and Baird chipped in with 98 rushing yards.

“On a team that is as young as we are, you need leaders who can show them how to get things done both on and off the field. Dedicating yourself to the team, to offseason work, and in-game efforts is an important thing for those young guys to see,” Klyve said. “This year we had a smaller senior class, but they did a good job as a group keeping the team together. Colton Ziegler (senior linebacker/running back) was a great kid to have in one of those roles. Colton was in the weight room all summer, attending camps, helping younger teammates at practice, and backing up his talk with effort on the field.”

Despite the loss, Klyve is starting to see improvement in the ranks and is hoping for better things down the road.

“Overall this season was an improvement on last season, not only in the win column, but in regards to mindset and experience,” Klyve said. “A large group of freshman starters from last year brought experience to this season and the desire to get better. I'm excited for next year and I expect this team will take another big step forward and be ready to compete at the section level.”