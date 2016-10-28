Rebels’ season, playoff dominance ended by Rush City

After both teams had their opening offensive drives stall out, Rush City got on the board first when quarterback Tyler Oscarson skipped into the end zone from 7 yards out and then for good measure added the 2-point conversion run to make it 8-0 with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter.

The Rebels responded on the very next drive when Isaac Riihiluoma scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and then added the 2-point conversion run to even the score at 8-8 early in the second quarter.

Rush City added back-to-back scores in the second quarter on an Oscarson 24-yard touchdown scamper and when fullback Riley Sykes slammed in from the 5-yard line to push the lead to 20-8 late in the first half.

The combination of Sykes’ power and the elusiveness of Oscarson proved to be difficult all night for the Rebels. At times they were able to shut down the power running of Sykes, but then Oscarson would slip away, gaining big chunks of yardage on the outside.

“The big kid (Sykes) is something we didn’t have an answer for,” said Rebel coach Dave Louzek. “We were undersized all season long and tried four-man and five-man fronts and tried blitzing our linebackers, but then their quarterback would get to the outside.”

An odd sequence of events late in the first half pulled the Rebels closer on the scoreboard and gave hope to the hometown crowd that they could pull out the win. One play after ML-WR lost a fumble, the Rebels stepped in front of an Oscarson pass and intercepted the ball. Bryceton Butkiewicz then ran 22 yards down to the Tigers 5-yard line and two plays later he crashed into the end zone, cutting the lead to 20-16 after he also added the conversion run. That score seemed to give the Rebels momentum entering halftime.

“When we went in at halftime, we told the guys that was an important play and an important time in the game for us,” explained Louzek. “We told them the first drive of the second half would be important for us as a team.”

The second half provided more of the same with the Tigers scoring and the Rebels following suit, keeping the game tight. Both teams were able to move the ball on offense, but both teams also struggled to get any type of defensive stops.

Trailing 36-24 with eight minutes left in regulation, the Rebels got another Butkiewicz score on a 2-yard touchdown plunge. A Riihiluoma 2-point conversion run again cut the lead to 36-32. That was followed by the third touchdown of the game by Sykes, making it 42-32 after the missed extra point with a little over five minutes remaining.

“Oscarson is so good and he is a very polished as a quarterback,” Louzek said. “After the game I congratulated both Sykes and Oscarson and told them they are good football players.”

The Rebels again fought back when Butkiewicz slammed into the end zone from 3 yards away and Riihiluoma again added the conversion run, cutting the lead to 42-40 with 1:56 remaining in regulation.

“We try to wear teams down with our offense,” explained Louzek. “Our kids worked hard all season and I give them credit for their efforts. It was just tough to overcome the Rush City offense.”

Things came to a close when the Rebels were not able to recover an onside kick and the Tigers were able to run out the clock and close the season — and a decade of post-season dominance — on the Rebels.

“To be a part of what these players have accomplished through the years has been very special,” Louzek said. “I think it has been an amazing run. I think some people ... almost expect us to go to state, but I always tell the kids to never take it for granted.”

While the loss ends the Rebels season with a record of 4-5, the Tigers will now move on and play in the Section 7AA semi-finals against No. 1 seeded Eveleth-Gilbert Saturday.