South Ridge edges Wrenshall in come-from-behind win

In true playoff fashion, South Ridge managed to snatch an incredible 18-14 come-from-behind win in what appeared to be a certain loss to the Wrenshall Wrens in Culver on Tuesday night.

“We stressed as coaches that this was it,” said Wrenshall coach Jeremy Zywicki. “We explained to the guys that if we did lose that it was for our season, so you could say our guys played with a sense of urgency.”

Two weeks after South Ridge pulled away to a 47-20 win, the Panthers struggled against the Wrens and found themselves trailing late in the game 14-12.

“Wrenshall came to play and it was a totally different game this time around,” said Panthers coach Brent Johnson. “They managed the clock well and kept the ball out of our hands.”

A huge play in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the win for South Ridge, but more on that later.

Joe Janke had a huge night for the Panthers as he opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 62-yard touchdown gallop, making it 6-0 after the failed conversion run. Janke finished with 192 yards rushing in the game for South Ridge.

“For being a sophomore, Joe had a great night rushing the ball,” Johnson said. “He has been able to carry the load for us and does well. He runs hard and is not afraid of contact.”

The same could be said for Wrens running back Tyler Kelley, who had another solid night with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown in the first quarter which tied the score at 6-6.

Panther quarterback Nick Carlson gave the Panthers a 12-6 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Wrens followed with a Jared Kelley 50-yard touchdown dash and then Tyler Kelley added the conversion run, giving Wrenshall a 14-12 lead entering the second half.

That score would stand the test of the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter until the Panthers pulled the proverbial rabbit out of their hat with just over four minutes remaining in regulation. Facing a third-and-14 situation, the Panthers misfired when quarterback Nick Carlson just missed connecting with Janke on a long touchdown pass which brought up fourth-and-long. That is when lightning struck in the form of Carlson hitting Mark Lisic on a 49-yard touchdown pass that turned an upset loss into an emotional win.

“That play was huge,” said Wrens coach Brent Johnson. “Nick was able to hit Mark in stride and it was a foot race to the end zone.”

As excited as Johnson and the Panthers were, the late score had the complete opposite effect on the Wrens.

“I thought we had them,” recalled Zywicki. “If we stop them on that play, I think we win the game. Our game plan was solid and other than two big plays — that their back broke through on in the first half — we shut them down.”

Playing with just 13 players on the roster, the Wrens proved to be a tough, gutty team that impressed the coach on the other side of the field.

“Wrenshall played a good game and it could have gone either way,” Johnson said. “After the game I told our team that we had met one of our goals, but this will be short lived because come tomorrow (Wednesday), we start preparing for Silver Bay.”