KORBY'S TOP GAMES

And our county alone hones some of the best, with Carlton's Erika Fox seeking to repeat as the 7A girls champ, while Moose Lake-Willow River's Ethan Olson looks to up his runner-up finish from a year ago on the boys end. Esko twins Carle and Danelle Helberg are also ones to watch, along with Esko’s Josh Kemp, who’s been on Olson’s heels much of the season.

The boys race begins at noon, with the girls to follow at 12:50 p.m.

In Section 7AA, Cloquet will participate at 2 p.m. for boys and 2:45 p.m. for girls in Princeton, Minn. Defending champ Isaac Boedigheimer and Lumberjack teammate Anja Maijala are among the favorites in both the boys and girls fields, respectively.

FOOTBALL:

CLOQUET VS. NORTH BRANCH

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bromberg Field, Cloquet

Expect Bromberg Field to be in a purple-and-white frenzy prior to Saturday’s 2 p.m. kickoff, as Cloquet (5-3), seeded second in Section 7AAAA, received an opening round bye and hosts bottom-seeded North Branch (1-8), a 19-10 winner over Duluth Denfeld Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks are just two wins shy of stamping their third state tournament ticket in the past four seasons.

Don’t overlook the one-win Vikings, however, as North Branch resides in a rigorous district and were the same team to knock out the Lumberjacks in last year’s playoff opener, 27-9, at Bromberg.

FOOTBALL:

“SEMIFINAL SATURDAY”

Saturday, Oct. 29, at various area sites

With Halloween looming, Saturday’s prep football semifinals are scary similar to last year’s matchups during this time of autumn.

In Section 7AAAA, Cloquet clashes with North Branch, two teams that tangoed in last season’s opening round, while in 7AAA, Esko (2-7) will be put the test at state-ranked Proctor (7-1) — a rematch of last year’s final.

Looking to Nine-Man, in Section 5, South Ridge (6-3) again will travel to Silver Bay (6-2) Saturday, while top-seeded and state-rated Cromwell-Wright (9-0) will host rival neighbor Floodwood (7-2) in a much-anticipated rematch that the Polar Bears shockingly won 22-14 last October. Expect Cromwell-Wright’s stands to be filled to capacity for Friday night’s kickoff.