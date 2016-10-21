Panthers pounce on Wrens in Nine-Man contest

“Nick had a good night and continues to grow into being a good quarterback every week,” said Panthers coach Brent Johnson. “He throws and runs the ball well and makes good decisions.”

As good as Carlson and his team were, the Wrens also had a pretty special performance from Tyler Kelley who rushed for 215 yards in the game on 30 carries. He scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, caught another touchdown pass and added a 2-point conversion run.

“Kelley is a very good and quick back,” said Johnson. “To rush for as many yards as he had and for their team not to come out on top doesn’t happen very often.

Through the first half, the game was tight with South Ridge taking a 22-14 lead into the locker room at intermission.

“We had a very good game in the first half,” said Wrens coach Jeremy Zywicki. “The kids just ran out of gas in the second half. We have a roster of 13 kids compared to 31 for South Ridge so we don’t have the luxury of being able to substitute fresh bodies in and out during the course of the game.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Carlson hit Elias Tuominen for a 19-yard touchdown pass and Joe Janke running for a 2-point conversion run, giving the Panthers an 8-0 edge with 10:40 to play in the second quarter. The Wrens answered on their very next drive when Kelley scooted 33 yards for a score and then added the conversion run to make it 8-8. Tuominen responded for the Panthers with a 9-yard touchdown run and Janke again picked up the conversion run for a 16-8 lead for South Ridge with 5:09 to play in the first half. However, it was Kelley stealing the spotlight once again when he raced 48 yards for a score to cut the gap to 16-14 after the missed extra point. Unfortunately for Wrenshall, on the ensuing kick, the Panthers’ Evan Wolfe broke free for an 82-yard touchdown return to make it 22-14 entering halftime.

The pendulum swung mightily in the direction of the Panthers midway through the third quarter when they picked up a Janke 5-yard touchdown run to go up 28-14 with 8:16 remaining. Things got even tougher for the Wrens when Carlson sped 30-yards to paydirt with just 48 seconds remaining in the third stanza, giving the Panthers a 34-14 lead entering the final quarter.

“On offense we usually have a game plan based on what we see on tape, and it took a while to adjust to what would work,” explained Johnson. “I think one of the keys to us winning was the fact that we were able to run some plays and get some yards and take advantage of Wrenshall’s aggressive defense with Carlson on a couple of boot leg runs for touchdowns.”

Carlson added yet another touchdown run early in the fourth quarter when he slashed in from 26 yards out, making it 42-14 after he hit Adam Keskitalo on the 2-point conversion pass.

“Wrenshall getting tired was probably a factor in the game,” Johnson said. “It was hard to tell because those Wrenshall kids played hard right to the end.”

As if in response to those comments, the Wrens added a touchdown of their own with 8:09 remaining in the fourth quarter when Wimmer hit Kelley for a 14-yard touchdown pass making it 42-20, but again the Panthers responded in kind when Carlson blasted free for a 55-yard touchdown romp building the lead back to 48-20.

“We fell behind in the second half and then we were forced to throw more,” said Zywicki. “We are not a passing team and our freshman quarterback has very little experience doing so. We were put in a tough spot and we couldn’t dig out. South Ridge has a nice squad. Our kids just basically ran out of gas in the second half and that was the reason the game was blown open.”

The stats of the game also bear out that the game was closer than the score might indicate. The Wrens had 312 yards of total offense while the Panthers had 288 yards of offense. Wrenshall ran 53 plays from the line of scrimmage and the Panthers one fewer. Wrenshall completed 5-of-14 passes, while the Panthers completed 4-of-9 passes and the time of possession was nearly identical. However, the Wrens lost two fumbles to one for the Panthers, and the Wrens also had two interceptions to none for South Ridge. In other words, the Panthers won the turnover game and they made the key plays when they needed them and that is the mark of a good football team.

“I feel we have a good chance of making it to the section championship game,” said Johnson. “We have to play good ball from here on out if we are going to have a chance.”

Wednesday night, as this edition of the Pine Journal went to press, South Ridge played at home against Mountain Iron-Buhl and the Wrens wrapped up their regular season hosting Isle.