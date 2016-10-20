Individual players fall early in playoffs

After a first-round bye, second-seed Rose Lundquist was upset in the second round of the singles tournament, falling 6-2, 6-2 to sophomore Lauren Aturaliya of Duluth East. Earlier that morning, 12th seed Lindsay Lamirande was eliminated in the first round by a 6-3, 6-2 score.

In the doubles competition, ninth seeds Ally Martin and Courtney Beaupre fell 6-4, 6-2 in their first-round match against eighth seeds Abby VanDeelen and Abby Halverson.

The 12th-seeded team of Bijou Towne and Morgan Granda lost 6-0, 6-0 to the fifth seeds, Heaven Hamling and Maddy Illikainen of Grand Rapids-Greenway.