Korby’s top games

Our eight Carlton County teams belong to five different sections, and many area schools begin opening round action Tuesday at various sites. The annually dubbed "Semifinal Saturday" is set for Oct. 29, with championship games scheduled the following week in early November.

County favorites include Cromwell-Wright in Section 5 9-Man, a school with ]four Prep Bowl titles to their name already. Cloquet is a confident pick for 7AAAA, seeking a third state trek in four seasons, but plenty of competitors linger. Esko can also pose a scare in 7AAA for top teams Proctor and Two Harbors. In 7AA meanwhile, Moose Lake-Willow River looks to continue its 10-year stranglehold atop the section, but Eveleth-Gilbert may try to crash that party.

VOLLEYBALL:

Section Playoffs

Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 24 and 26, at various area sites

Volleyball is a back-and-forth sport, but there's no turning back nowadays, as the prep playoffs are served up beginning Monday for Section 7A and Wednesday for 7AA.

While continuous rounds lead into late next week and the following week, the finals will be played in early November. Cloquet, Esko and Moose Lake-Willow River are representatives in 7AA, while Carlton is a heavy favorite in 7A. Cromwell-Wright and South Ridge are also threats for small schools, but the young Bulldogs are a good bet to return to their fourth final in as many seasons and perhaps head down state for the third time in four years.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Section 7A Championships

Noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at Cloquet Country Club

Every October, the Cloquet Country Club goes from a golf course to a running haven, as hundreds of runners and even more spectators spill into the private venue to see many of our region’s top endurance athletes do their thing.

And our county alone hones some of the best, with Carlton's Erika Fox seeking to repeat as the 7A girls champ, while Moose Lake-Willow River's Ethan Olson looks to up his runner-up finish on the boys’ end a year ago. Esko twins Carle and Danelle Helberg are also ones to watch, as is Esko’s Josh Kemp.

The boys race begins at noon and the girls follow at 12:50 p.m.

In Section 7AA, Cloquet will participate at 2 p.m. (boys) and 2:45 p.m. (girls) in Princeton, Minn. Defending champ Isaac Boedigheimer and Lumberjack teammate Anja Maijala are among the favorites in both the boys and girls fields, respectively.