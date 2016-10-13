“They’re a great team, with a great tradition,” Bulldogs coach Andrew Weber said. “They keep reloading. Our kids can see that they are where we want to eventually be.”

For Cardinals coach Jeff Gronner, the emphatic win meant his team was playing up to expectations — and he, too, used the “reloading” term.

“Our sophomores played most of the second half and they are a good group of kids,” Gronner said. “The expectation there is that next year we won’t rebuild, we’ll reload.”

But on Friday, all the fireworks came from the Cardinals' sideline. Cromwell-Wright (6-0) started, and essentially ended, the contest with a 26-point first quarter. Four different players — Eli Warpula, Sam Kemper, Dillon Hoff and Sawyer Strelnieks — found their way into the end zone, with Kemper’s score coming on a 14-yard pass from Zion Smith.

The second quarter a little kinder for the Bulldogs (0-6), with Hoff, Nic Johnson and Smith all scoring for a 47-0 Cromwell-Wright lead at the break. Johnson’s run was a 47-yard burst which put Cromwell-Wright ahead 41-0.

The second-team offense started the second half for the Cardinals and the first-team defense played one series. Wyatt Susa and Kannon Korpela scored second half touchdowns for Cromwell-Wright for the final margin of 59-0.

“I told our guys that at the end of the season we aren’t playing quite the quality of opponents we might,” Gronner said. “We can’t control who we are playing, but what we can do is control our performances. Come out, stay focused and jump on teams right away. That’s what we did. There’s a chance we’ll see them (Carlton) in the playoffs so we wanted to send the message that they would have a tough time again.”

Cromwell-Wright has an elite-level team, without doubt. The Cardinal starters haven’t played a down in the fourth quarter all season, which has given Gronner a chance to test his vaunted sophomore class. And they’ve done well.

“The focus has been to have a good start, and we have,” he said. “We’ve scored early in every game except one, and our second team kept Carlton out of the end zone in the second half, so you have to be pleased about that.”

Meanwhile, Weber stood in open admiration of the Cardinals but pointed out that his team hung in there until the end. “We saw effort to the end, to the whistle,” he said.

“It just shows what a good program is and what it takes,” Weber added. “We could see that level Cromwell is at, how much more physical they are, and it actually motivated us. When you lose 59-0, that’s odd to say, but it’s what coaches can push and strive for. Cromwell has done it for 20 years and been a powerhouse.”

Weber’s goals for his team are more modest.

“I do think we’re improving even though it isn’t in the win column yet,” he said. “We’re trying to teach kids what it’s like to be part of the program, hold them accountable for their actions, and process what it’s like to be on a team. We’ve had some injuries and setbacks, and some younger guys playing who really aren’t ready to fill voids left by seniors, but that takes practice repetitions and time.”

Carlton finishes its regular season with games Friday at Floodwood and Wednesday at Silver Bay.

“A win would be great,” Weber said. “They work hard, they do a lot of extra stuff and put time into it. A win for these guys would be awesome. It’s hard to lose and find a positive, but building a program from the younger levels takes time.”

Weber had good words for his team’s attitude.

“We have little goals now: not fumbling in a game, getting three-and-outs, little things that add up to bigger things. These are high-character kids, they do a lot of the extra things. We lost 59-0 to Cromwell and the next day these kids were right out there helping with youth Saturday morning football. Great high-character kids.”

Meanwhile, Gronner’s machine keeps rolling on. Cromwell-Wright is at McGregor on Friday and finishes the regular season at home against Onamia Wednesday.

“Some years it would take added practice to keep the kids on task, but our (13) seniors are focused and motivated,” he said. “They know that it’s our job to get better each day. We focus on that, and not worry about our opponents. We have big goals, to play for a long time this season.”