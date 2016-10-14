’Jacks, Eskomos enter postseason poised to prevail

It was back in 2012 when the eighth-grade reserve player and her Lumberjacks teammates decorated Public Schools Stadium in joyous smiles after defeating then Esko-Carlton 2-1 in unforgettable shootout fashion.

Fast forward five years and Hammond — now wearing the captain's sleeve in each game she plays — wants to finish her prep career in ultimate fashion, as the senior seeks to help her team to another championship plaque when the Section 7A playoffs kickoff this week.

"The excitement and energy was so high," recalled Hammond, who takes the field tonight (Oct. 13) at 7 p.m. when the Lumberjacks (10-3-2) host No. 14 North Lakes Academy at Bromberg Field.

Nearby Esko Stadium, however, was the site of the Lumberjacks' latest victory, when Cloquet-Carlton carded a 1-0 shutout over the rival Eskomos last Thursday evening.

Hammond, a sure-footed midfielder, didn't score in the blanking, but sophomore Kendra Kelley did, netting a ball by Esko sophomore netminder Macy Sunnarborg in the fifth minute.

That was all it took in a game that went the rest of the 75 minutes scoreless, just like the regulation time and two overtime periods that ended deadlocked in a 1-1 tie Aug. 30 in Cloquet.

It seems to be a perfect indication of how tight the 7A field is, with schools such as the Cloquet-Carlton, Esko, Duluth Marshall, Chisago Lakes, Hermantown, North Branch and Duluth Denfeld all with a possible shot to win it. Don't forget Princeton either, as the top-seeded Tigers are the team to beat. Defending champion Princeton, however, was blanked by Chisago Lakes last Tuesday.

"There's not a team in our section that hasn't been beaten by a team in our section," said Esko co-coach Nicki Peterson, in her first season back at the helm since 2013. "It keeps things interesting."

Lumberjacks coach Dustin Randall would agree, as the veteran coach (now in his eighth season) noted the coming week is going to be grueling to say the least.

"I don't think anyone is going to get any ‘gimmes’ — it will be tough to win three or four games," Randall said. "I think a good team is going to come out of here. Hopefully it'll be us, but we'll have to earn it."

That's surely possible, as the Lumberjacks are led by a speedy cast of creative scorers. Kelley centers the team with an Northland-leading 21 goals and six assists for 27 points. Freshman Kiana Bender (7-10—17), seniors Brittney Bushman (8-6—14) and Alysha Anderson (5-8—13) and junior Mackenzie Stevenson (4-6—10) can also all score, backed by a deadening defense and junior goalkeeping duo Brandi Nelson (four shutouts) and Kat Welman (three), who are as sturdy as any.

Kelley, in fact, has taken 60 shots — a goal-scoring rate of 35 percent — and actually has missed a handful of games this fall. The state caliber sprinter is an asset.

"She's a nice little weapon," said Randall.

But Hammond was the first to say the postseason is about being a team. She added that with a mixture of underclassmen and seniors on their roster, they have jelled well throughout the season and are confident coming into the most important part of October.

"I think we're starting to come together at the perfect time," said Hammond, who has one goal and two assists this fall. "And [the playoffs] is really when a team has to come together. If you do, you have a good chance to go very far.

"It's about who wants it more. It's always a battle," Hammond added. "If we show up and play how we usually do, I think we'll be fine. I put my trust in my team, I think we all do. And I'm confident."

Randall concurred, noting their speed is what their game plan will revolve around.

"I like our athleticism — we have a lot of runners," he said. "I think we can run with just about anybody."

Esko (8-7-1) is seeded seventh and hosts No. 10 Grand Rapids tonight. Quarterfinals are set for Saturday, with semifinals next Tuesday and the final next Thursday, Oct. 20, at PSS.

Peterson thinks her team could be in that final, as her squad circles around their 10 seniors, including Mandi Dincau, a midfielder optimistic about her team's playoff potential.

"We truly believe we can make it all the way," Dincau said. "It's not good to be cocky, but confidence does help. We know how we can play."

That is with defense and the seemingly stop-everything Sunnarborg, who sports a miniscule 1.2 goals against average to go along with five shutouts in 1,000-plus minutes played for the team allowing the fewest netters in 7A.

"She's a game changer," said Peterson prior to their 6 a.m. practice Wednesday that included watching the sunrise across their artificial turf field. "I like our road and our chances if we get to a shootout."

If so, the Eskomos are going to have to score. Yes, sophomore Terryn McColley (8-4—12), and seniors Karlie Kulas (7-4—11) and Jackie Erikkila (8-2—10) can put it in the net, but it's no secret they will need to produce more than their zero against the Lumberjacks last week.

Dincau doesn't believe that will be an issue.

"We've got some skilled kids up there, so hopefully we'll kick it in and put it in the back of the net," she said.

"We have 10 seniors, so I'm really excited to see what we can do these coming weeks," added Peterson.

But so is everyone else, as the area's most meaningful prize is back up for the taking. And it's anyone's ball game.

"It's the ultimate goal. Everyone says their goal is to get to state," said Peterson, who last brought the Eskomos to state in 2011. "So it'd be a fantastic way for our 10 seniors to finish out their careers."

Although wearing different colors, Hammond feels the same. Just as she did back in 2012.

So what about a repeat hoisting of the title trophy?

"I can't even describe how excited I'd be," she said. "That'd be out of this world."