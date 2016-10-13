East’s win was fairly comprehensive but coach Derek Johnson notes that his Lumberjacks (3-13) will learn from the experience.

“They (East) are always one of the top dogs,” Johnson said. “That’s always going to be tough, going there (the Longview Tennis Center) and winning. But for the younger girls it gives them a look at what they are going to be facing (in the future).”

The Greyhounds won six of the eight singles sets by 6-0 scores and no match was extended to three sets.

“We’ve got kids coming back next year who have a chance to play first, second or third singles and they see now that the competition is that much better and a step above what they’re facing now,” Johnson added.

Even though the team score was unfortunate in their only playoff match, six Lumberjack players will play on in the section individual tournament, which begins Thursday at the Arrowhead Tennis Center in Duluth and concludes Monday at Daytona Country Club in Dayton.

“Some of the others are doing individual tournament on Thursday and they still have another chance to improve themselves, not as a team but individually,” he said.

Chief among them is senior Rose Lundquist, who nabbed the No. 2 seed in the North subsection singles tournament and gets an automatic bye into the second round. With two wins on Thursday, Lundquist would go to Dayton.

“She has been playing first singles for us since 10th grade and on varsity since eighth grade,” Johnson said. “She’s not only a good player but a good captain and a leader.”

Fellow senior Lindsey Lamirande earned the 12th seed in singles and is in the opposite half of the bracket from Lundquist. East’s Aili Hietala is the top seed in the tournament.

In doubles, junior Ally Martin and senior Courtney Beaupre are the ninth seeds while another doubles team of seniors, Bijou Towne and Morgan Granda, are seeded 12th.

But Johnson had more kind words for Lundquist and her chances.

“She has been great for our younger players to look up to,” Johnson said. “It has been really nice not to have to worry about that number one spot for so long. That is her spot and she will compete every single match. It’s great to see her get that high seed. Hopefully, she brings her A game on Thursday.”

Johnson also pointed to individual improvements by players throughout the season.

“At the beginning of the year we were rusty but our games got stronger physically and mentally. We didn’t win as much as we liked but some of our matches were 5-2, 4-3, and a lot of three-set matches where we came up short. A few games here and a few games there and we win some of those matches.”

Yet, the team does need to learn how to win, and the capacity is there to teach the players.

“We had close matches but there was room to teach and capitalize on crucial points,” Johnson said. “We’re right there.”