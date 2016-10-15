Tenacious Bulldogs down Bombers in three

“We played well enough to win,” said Carlton coach Barb Soukkala. “We started out making too many unforced errors, but our hitters did better in the second and third game.”

Barnum coach Corina Newman said her team started out keeping up the pace with Carlton; although they missed a few blocks they were hustling well.

Brynne Mickle led the Carlton offense with 22 set assists, while both Taylor Nelson and Alaina Bennett had solid games with 13 kills and 8 kills, respectively.

The win improved Carlton’s season record to 18-8 and sets up an interesting finish to the regular season. The Bulldogs will hit the road Monday to play always-tough Esko and they will wrap up the season with a home game against a very good Cook County team. The Eskomos are 14-9 on the season and the Vikings come in with a gaudy 16-3 record and an 11-game winning streak.

“The girls are excited to play next week and those are two big games,” Soukkala said. “Hopefully our tough schedule will help us when we get into the playoffs.”

The two matches for the Bulldogs next week will be crucial in finding out just where they are as a team and could serve as a launching board for the Section 7A playoffs which are right around the corner.

“It will be nice going into the playoffs,” said Soukkala about playing Esko and Cook County. “We’ll have the rest of the week to practice and work on our serve and receive.”

Not only are the two remaining games crucial to establishing some momentum at playoff time, but back-to-back wins for Carlton would give them the Polar League title outright. Currently the Bulldogs are sitting at 8-0 in the conference with Esko also undefeated and Cook County has just one loss. A pair of victories would serve notice that Carlton will be a team to be reckoned with come playoff time.

A key to the success of the young Carlton squad has been their tenaciousness throughout the season and Soukkala has seen a solid effort throughout the season.

“The young kids just keep on improving,” Soukkala said. “The kids never give up and they try and chase down every ball.”

For Barnum the season has been a bit tougher.

With a 2-14 record, wins have been hard to come by for the Bombers, but they do have a good shot at going into the playoffs on a high note. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Bombers will play McGregor, another team with just two wins on the season, and they will wrap up Tuesday of next week against a three-win East Central squad. The match against McGregor will be on the road and then Barnum will wrap up the season at home against the Eagles. A pair of wins to finish a tough season could serve the Bombers well as they head into the Section 7A playoffs.

Barnum coach Corina Newman

Serve receive we need to work on and communicating on the court. Our season has been a struggle just getting the girls to work together and the knowledge of the game. The team has improved everyday and our hitters are getting their timing down and improving every game. Our setter is learning fast as a sophomore and never set before. Now the season is coming to the end and trying to keep the team positive and to get them to push during the playoffs. Looking forward to next year and as a coach knowing what needs working on and being better prepared for next season.