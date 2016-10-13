KORBY'S TOP GAMES

If you're a volleyball fan, this is one you can't miss, as this pair of Polar League powers collide in Esko next Monday. Formerly a collision with the conference crown up for grabs, that has since changed with the split of the league into small and large school divisions; however, don't think the Eskomos and Bulldogs won't want the yearly bragging rights.

Carlton currently boasts a perfect 9-for-9 record in Polar League contests, as they sit atop the small school standings with an 18-8 overall mark. The Bulldogs, littered with a crew of must-see freshmen phenoms, have won their past three. Esko, meanwhile, is 8-0 in the large schools league, 15-9 this fall and winners of 10 of their last 11. They recently took runner-up in their own tournament Saturday and are centered by their seniors.

Nonetheless, get to Esko early next week, as both sides of the bleachers are expected to be at capacity with abundant school colors to witness long volleys and plenty of emotions between these two.

FOOTBALL:

Wrenshall vs. South Ridge

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Wrenshall High School

This 9-Man football affair not only brings a pair of under-the-radar programs together, but also has Section 5 playoff implications on the line in Wrenshall this Friday. Sure, these two schools are small, but both have big-time playmaking abilities and are worth the price of a ticket to watch.

The Panthers are 4-2, having won their past two games by a combined 53 points and provide plenty of skillful athletes. The host Wrens are 2-4, but nearly could be .500 except for Floodwood's wild fourth-quarter rally at home last week to snap Wrenshall's two-game winning stretch.

The Wrens, in their first season back to varsity football since 2014 due to the lack of numbers, currently have just 13 players on their roster. Expect a supportive crowd to be their 14th man on Friday, as coach Jeremy Zywicki said the tiny community has been very supportive of its varsity return.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Proctor Lions Invitational

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Proctor Golf Course

Although not as big as some, this cross country meet makes for a fun atmosphere and final tune-up before sections. All of our Carlton County schools will be in attendance at Proctor Golf Course next Tuesday, including Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum, Wrenshall, Carlton, Esko, Cloquet, Cromwell-Wright and South Ridge.

This annual event (held by the Lions Club) will be loaded with elite runners as well, including ML-WR's Ethan Olson, Esko's Josh Kemp and Cloquet's Isaac Boedigheimer on the boys' end, as well as Cloquet's Anja Maijala and Kelly Lorenz and Esko twin sisters Carle and Danelle Helberg on the girls' side.

Fun facts: Defending Section 7A girls champion Erika Fox may or may not be in attendance next week, as the Carlton senior is also balancing Post Secondary Enrollment Option classes at Lake Superior College. The reigning 7AA boys title holder Boedigheimer won Tuesday's Lake Superior Conference crown, along with Maijala, and the Lumberjacks swept both the boys and girls team titles at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club in Ashland, Wis. The Lumberjacks middle school boys team also won the team title at Ashland, sending in six of the top seven runners.