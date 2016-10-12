Scoreboard - October 13, 2016 edition

PREP FOOTBALL

Friday, October 7

Crosby-Ironton 37, Moose Lake-Willow River 36

CI - Noah Gindorff 2 run (run failed)

CI - Gindorff 8 run (run failed)

ML-WR - Isaac Riihiluoma 11 run (Weidendorf run)

CI - Eli Winegarner 24 pass from Gindorff (run failed)

ML-WR - Riihiluoma 43 run (Riihiluoma run)

ML-WR - Butkiewicz 60 run (Riihiluoma run)

CI - Gindorff 8 run (run failed)

ML-WR - Weidendorf 3 run (run failed)

CI - Jake Larson 1 run (pass failed)

CI - Gindorff 1 run (L Peterson)

Hinckley-Finlayson 35, Barnum 0

HF - T.J. Johnson 5 run (T.J. Johnson kick)

HF - Travis Visser 31 pass from T.J. Johnson (T.J. Johnson kick)

HF - T.J. Johnson 15 run (T.J. Johnson kick)

HF - Trevor Johnson 3 pass from T.J. Johnson (Visser pass from T.J. Johnson)

Cromwell-Wright 59, Carlton 0

CW - Eli Warpula 9 run (Sam Kemper pass from Zion Smith)

CW - Kemper 14 pass from Smith (pass failed)

CW - Dillon Hoff 5 run (kick failed)

CW - Sawyer Strelnieks 33 run (run failed)

CW - Hoff 7 run (Matt Holm pass from Smith)

CW - Nic Johnson 47 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW - Smith 9 run (pass failed)

CW - Wyatt Susa 1 run (pass failed)

CW - Kannon Korpela 31 pass from Drew Libbon (run failed)

Proctor 9, Cloquet 7

P - John Aase 82 kickoff return (kick failed)

C - Joseph Deppa 37 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Pokornowski kick)

P - Aase 25 field goal

Esko 34, Pine City 12

E - Tyler Peterson 10 run (Selena Shady kick)

E - Reid Davidson 44 pass from Stone DeLeon (Shady kick)

E - Dawsen Cossalter 6 run (kick failed)

PC - Jake Lunceford 1 run (kick failed)

E - DeLeon 5 run (Branden Matteen pass from DeLeon)

PC - Lunceford 5 run (run failed)

E - Ryan Bourgeault 64 kick return (kick failed)

Floodwood 30, Wrenshall 26

W - Tyler Kelley 76 run (Jared Kelley run)

W - T. Kelley 26 run (run failed)

F - Cam Goutermont 19 pass from Ricky Baker (pass failed)

W - T. Kelley 18 run (run failed)

W - Randy Wimmer 1 run (run failed)

F - Dylan Graff 4 run (Graff run)

F - Graff 1 run (Graff run)

F - Gavin Clark fumble recovery in end zone (Graff run)

PREP VOLLEYBALLThursday, October 6Barnum def. Floodwood 25-20, 26-24, 25-20

For Barnum: Megan Liimatainen 24SA, 3AS; Emily Miletich 7K, 2B; Lea Peterson 9K, 19D.

Carlton def. Two Harbors 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

For Carlton: Alaina Bennett 8K; Alyson Hoeffling 8K; Taylor Nelson 12K; Abby Mickle 10K; Brynne Mickle 35SA.

Cloquet def. Ashland 25-18, 25-19, 25-13

For Cloquet: Morgan Walsh 10K, 10D, 4B, 2AS; Callie Holm 16D, 2AS; Savannah Sears 12D.

Esko def. Silver Bay 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

For Esko: Taylor Robinson 37SA, 15D, 2AS; Judy Wagemaker 8K, 2AS; Marais Houser 20D; Hannah Stark 12K; Bridget Yellin 10K, 3B.

Lakeview CA def. FDL Ojibwe 25-12, 25-15, 25-22

For FDL: No stats available.

ML-WR def. Wrenshall 25-12, 25-17, 25-12

For ML-WR: Skyler Hoffman 14SA, 6D; Sage Gerard 4AS, 10D; Ally Bode 6K, 6D; Ruby Mohelsky 5K, 2B; Maddie Olson 2B; DonnaMae Smith 9SA, 7AS, 9D; Josie Benzie 3AS, 13D.

South Ridge def. Cromwell-Wright 25-22, 22-25, 15-25, 8-25

For SR: Lily price 23D, 5AS; Celia Olesiak 11K, 11D; Shayna Preston 30SA; Delanie Bushbaum 8K; Marriah Janke 7K.

For CW: Bailey Gronner 18K; Taya Hakamaki 18SA, 11D; Samantha Fisher 13SA.

Saturday, October 8Esko Invitational

Pool Play:

Esko def. Superior 25-17, 25-21

Esko def. Proctor 22-5, 25-13, 15-11

Esko def. Mora 25-17, 25-20

Championship game:

Hermantown def. Esko 25-18, 25-21

Saturday, October 8Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Cloquet 25-8, 25-13

Becker def. Cloquet 25-10, 25-9

Robbinsdale Cooper def. Cloquet 23-25, 25-22, 15-10

Moose Lake-Willow River def. Cloquet 25-17, 25-21

Bigfork Tournament

Blackduck def. Cromwell-Wright 25-23, 25-22

Crom-Wright def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 26-24, 25-11

Croml-Wright def. FDL Ojibwe 26-24, 25-11

Laporte def. FDL Ojibwe 25-9, 25-9

Northome/Kelliher def. FDL Ojibwe 26-24, 25-21

Mesabi East Tournament

Wrenshall def. Mesabi East 19-25, 25-18, 15-10

Duluth Marshall def. Wrenshall 25-13, 25-17

Wrenshall def. Chisholm 23-25, 25-15, 15-11

North Woods def. Wrenshall 25-18, 25-22

Tuesday, October 11Carlton def. Barnum 25-18, 25-15, 25-11

For Carlton: Taylor Nelson 13K; Alaina Bennett 8K; Brynne Mickel 22SA.

Cook County def. Cromwell-Wright 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

For CW: Bailey Gronner 22K, 12D; Chelsea Swatek 21D; Alyssa Hoff 17D; Taya Hakamaki 29SA.

Proctor def. Cloquet 26-24, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20

For Cloquet: Morgan Walsh 15K, 4AS, 10D; Callie Holm 3AS, 18D; Tess Kavanaugh 15SA, 5AS.

Esko def. Floodwood 26-24, 25-14, 25-14

For Esko: Taylor Robinson 29SA, 11D; Marais Houser 12D; Hannah Stark 11D, 13K; Bridget Yellin 12K, 6B; Ava Gonsorowski.

ML-WR def. McGregor 25-14, 25-15, 25-16

For ML-WR: Ally Bode 13K, 12D; DonnaMae Smith 12D; Ruby Mohelsky 5K.

Two Harbors def. Wrenshall 25-10, 25-18, 25-22

For Wrenshall: Paige Johnson 24SA; Cheyanne Carlson 10K; Emily Adkins 8K; Liberty Bauer 5K; Abby Belcastro 8D.

BOYS SOCCERThursday, October 6Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, Proctor 0

Stats not available.

Saturday, October 8Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7, North Branch Area 0

Stats not available.

GIRLS SOCCERTuesday, October 4Cloquet-Carlton 1, Esko 0

First half - 1. Kendra Kelley, 5th minute.

Second half - No scoring.

Saves - Kat Welman, CC, 10; Macy Sunnarborg, E, 6.

GIRLS SWIMMINGSaturday, October 8Section 7A True TeamTeam Results

1. Hibbing, 1602.5; 2. International Falls, 1342; 3. Mesabi East, 1293; 4. Duluth Denfeld, 1012.5; 5. Virginia, 1002; 6. Proctor-Hermantown, 961; 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 909; 8. Two Harbors, 853; 9. Eveleth-Gilbert, 756.

Individual Results

200 medley relay - 1. International Falls (Carolann Stone, Emily Saari, Emma Misner, Claire Herzig), 2:01.83; 2. Hibbing, 2:02.18; 200 freestyle - 1. Anna Johnson, ME, 2:01.52; 2. Meghan Minne, H, 2:03.02; 200 individual medley - 1. Ashley Hadrava, H, 2:23.37; 2. Erin Rudd, DD, 2:27.85; 50 freestyle - 1. Makayla Suominen, CC, 24.47; 2. Kate Thomasen, TH, 26.60; 1-meter diving - 1. Nyah Adams, H, 327.50; 2. Shelby Johnson, DD, 310.20; 100 butterfly - 1. Suominen, CC, 1:01.72; 2. Misner, IF, 1:06.99; 100 freestyle - 1. Minne, H, 55.57; 2. Johnson, ME, 56.81; 500 freestyle - 1. Shelby Karpik, EG, 5:50.00; 2. Haylee Pahule, H, 5:54.17; 200 freestyle relay - 1. Hibbing (Maya Ziemba, Hadrava, Michelle Zumbrunnen, Minne), 1:46.06; 2. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:47.95; 100 backstroke - 1. Hadrava, H, 1:03.08; 2. Rudd, DD, 1:04.87; 100 breaststroke — 1. Saari, IF, 1:14.05; 2. Herzig, IF, 1:15.50; 400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pahule, Megan Brown, Zumbrunnen, Minne), 3:56.41; 2. Eveleth-Gilbert, 3:57.16.

GIRLS TENNISMonday, October 10Section 7AA First-RoundDuluth East 7, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Singles - Aili Hietala def. Rose Lundquist 6-0, 6-0; Shay Callaway def. Lindsey Lamirande 6-0, 6-0; Brynne Hauer def. Autumn Moynan 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Aturaliya def. Zoe Klimek 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles - Josie Humphreys/Alex Peterson def. Courtney Beaupre/Ally Martin 6-1, 6-2; Maggie Payette/Ali Kruger def. Bijou Towne/Morgan Granda 6-0, 6-2; Emma Davis/Elle Christian def. Erin Genereau/Nicole Blatchford 6-2, 6-1.

CROSS COUNTRYThursday, October 6Hibbing Rotary InvitationalBoys Team Results

1. Cloquet, 33; 2. Duluth East, 83; 3. Greenway-Nashwauk Keewatin, 99; 4. Esko, 138; 5. Ely, 142; 6. Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum, 155; 7. Grand Rapids, 215; 8. International Falls, 224; 9. Eveleth-Gilbert, 249; 10. Hibbing, 263; 11. North Shore, 281; 12. Hermantown, 306; 13. Virginia, 358; 14. Proctor, 399; 15. Mesabi East, 409; 16. Duluth Denfeld, 420; 17. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 436; 18. Chisholm, 482; 19. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, 503.

Cloquet Boys Individual Results

2. Isaac Boedigheimer 17:55.9; 4. Conner Denman 18:48.9; 6. Aidan Ripp 18:52.6; 7. Parker Sinkkonen 18:56.7; 14. Blaine Bong 19:11.4; 24. Jean-Luc Genereau 19:32.0; 27. Blake Desmond 19:42.2.

ML-WR Boys Individual Results

1. Ethan Olson 17:55.7; 29. Joe Bustrak 19:57.4; 33. Tan Dipman 20:02.5; 44. Mark Fossum 20:13.6; 48. Lake Doran 20:20.4; 52. Jacob Danelski 20:24.5; 55. Danny Whited 20:26.7.

Esko Boys Individual Results

3. Joshua Kemp 18:40.8; 13. Sam Rengo 19:10.8; 34. Luke Bourgeault 20:02.7; 42. Tyler Northey 20:10.9; 46. Cameron Schultz 20:17.7; 57. William Schmitz 20:37.3; 64. Quinn Erkkila 00:20:54.5.

FDL Ojibwe Boys Individual Results

73. Evan Butcher 21:18.3; 87. Eddie Defoe 22:02.5; 102. Jalen Paulson 22:56.2; 120. Michael Sayers 32:18.0; 121. Keith Defoe 32:50.8.

Carlton Boys Individual Results

89. Spencer Hoeffling 22:00.5; 127. Mark Matlack 23:55.6; 134. Jaden Swanson 25:07.5; 136. Seth Mlodozyniec 25:54.8.

Wrenshall Boys Individual Results

111. Kaden Olesen 23:09.1.

Cromwell-Wright-Floodwood Boys Individual Results

21. Cameron Dickey 19:29.9; 26. Wyatt Rauvola 19:40.9; 80. Marcus Pocernich 21:32.9; 97. Micah Pocernich 22:28.7.

Girls Team Results

1. Duluth East, 51; 2. Cloquet, 111; 3. Proctor, 120; 4. Hibbing, 130; 5. Greenway-Nashwauk Keewatin, 160; 6. North Shore, 183; 7. Hermantown, 191; 8. Esko, 235; 9. South Ridge, 239; 10. Grand Rapids, 259; 11. Moose Lake-Willow River-Barnum, 279; 12. International Falls, 287; 13. Eveleth-Gilbert, 291; 14. Ely, 327; 15. Mesabi East, 338; 16. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 410.

Cloquet Girls Individual Results

4. Anja Maijala 21:55.4; 6. Lauren Cawcutt 22:21.6; 10. Kelly Lorenz 22:44.9; 43. Elise Pickar 24:34.3; 54. Franny Slater 24:57.7; 62. Emma Waugh 25:28.1; 84. Abby Collins 26:37.5.

Esko Girls Individual Results

26. Carle Helberg 23:44.3; 46. Grace Shingledecker 24:41.3; 50. Greta Moores 24:55.7; 52. Nelly Helberg 25:04.2; 61. Claire Anderson 25:37.0; 78. Morgan Peterson 26:34.4; 84. Emily Rish 27:05.6.

ML-WR Girls Individual Results

13. Savannah Gamst 22:46.7; 47. Laya Danelski 24:48.0; 72. Coriella Sheetz 25:59.8 9; 73. Lexi Tekippe 26:09.1 10; 74. Sydney Bexell 26:13.0 12; 75. Sophie Richardson 26:15.1; 82. Kelli Granquist 26:41.7.

Carlton Girls Individual Results

23. Brittny Hillstrom23:21.5; 41. Morgan Laveau 24:32.2; 102. Emma Cid 28:20.4; 113. Remy Laveau 32:22.1.

Wrenshall Girls Individual Results

67. Alexis Vanderpoel 25:42.1; 116. Brooklyn Morneau 33:53.5.

Tuesday, October 11Lake Superior Conference MeetBoys Team Results

1. Cloquet, 23; 2. Hermantown, 81; 3. Superior, 99; 4. Ashland, 102; 5. Proctor, 125; 6. Duluth Marshall, 127; 7. Duluth Denfeld, 161.

Cloquet Boys Individual Results

1. Isaac Boedigheimer 16:42.4; 4. Aidan Ripp 17:23.8; 5. Conner Denman 17:36.7; 6. Parker Sinkkonen 17:42.7; 7. Blaine Bong 17:50.6; 8. Jean-Luc Genereau 17:58.0; 12. Blake Desmond 18:31.8.

Girls Team Results

1. Cloquet, 51; 2. Ashland, 61; 3. Proctor, 67; 4. Superior, 88; 5. Hermantown, 99; 6. Duluth Marshall, 116.

Cloquet Girls Individual Results

1. Anja Maijala 20:15.7; 5. Kelly Lorenz 20:49.5; 8. Lauren Cawcutt 21:19.6; 17. Elise Pickar 22:34.3; 20. Franny Slater 23:01.7; 29. Abbey Collins 24:49.1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALLSaturday, October 8Itasca 31, FDLTCC 8

I - Roshea Gray 49 run (Zepher Resnick kick)

I - Daylen Watts 3 run (Resnick kick)

I - Resnik 38 field goal

I - Jerod Jones II, 42 pass from Watts (Resnick kick)

I - Dominic Schieires 22 interception return (Resnick kick)

FDLTCC - Joseph Jordan 1 run (pass good)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWednesday, October 5Itasca def. FDLTCC 25-12, 25-8, 25-8

For FDLTCC: Courtney Ableiter 9K, 5D; Tat Zimmerman 6K, 6D.

Friday, October 7Rainy River def. FDTLCC 25-11, 25-8, 25-12

For FDLTCC: Courtney Ableiter 5K; Tat Zimmerman 4K, 4D; Brook Frear 6D.

JUNIOR HOCKEYSaturday, October 8MN Magicians 4, MN Wilderness 1

First period - 1. Magicians - Tanner Tweten (Mitchel Slattery), 17:47.

Second Period - 2. Magicians - Nikita Kozyrev (Slattery, Will Hammer), 5:41. 3. Magicians, Tweten (Brendan Skarda, Hunter Lellig), 6:23. 4. Wilderness, Michael Zuffante (Alexander Esbjors, Oliver Lester), 8:53.

Third Period - 5. Magicians, Skarda 19:41 (EN).

Saves - Luke Kania, Wilderness, 20/23; Ivan Prosuetov, Magicians, 35/36.