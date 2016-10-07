Scoreboard - October 6, 2016 edition

Recommended for you

Aitkin 34, Esko 19

Cloquet 27, Hermantown 16

H - Jake Hausmann 6 run (Hausmann run)

C - Joshua Bushey 33 pass from Tim Pokornowski (Evan Pokornowski pass from Tim Pokornowski)

C - Spencer Wehr 1 run (kick failed)

H - Elliott Peterson 67 punt return (Hausmann run)

C - Wehr 4 run (run failed)

C - Aahsan Maigag 52 pass from T. Pokornowski (T. Pokornowski kick)

Pine City 20, Moose Lake-WR 18

PC - Jacob Lindblom 2 run (kick failed)

PC - Jake Lunceford 1 run (Lunceford run)

ML-WR - Isaac Riihiluoma 14 pass from Ian Coil (run failed)

ML-WR - Bryceton Butkiewicz 2 run (run failed)

PC - Lunceford 2 run (run failed)

ML-WR - Riihiluoma 1 run (run failed)

Cromwell-Wright 42, Floodwood 0

CW - Safety (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

CW - Nic Johnson 9 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW - Eli Warpula 29 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW - Smith 6 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW - Dillon Hoff 3 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW - Warpula 1 run (pass failed)

CW - Jaden Gronner 2 pass from Drew Libbon (run failed)

Wrenshall 24, McGregor 14

Junior Tyler Kelley rushed for 206 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Wrens, with one score coming on a 75-yard punt return. Sophomore Jared Kelley and senior Phil Vine also found the end zone for the Wrens.

South Ridge 42, Carlton 21

C - safety

C - Jackson Mickle 2 run (Keijo Day kick)

SR - Mark Lisic 1 pass from Nick Carlson (run failed)

SR - Adam Keskitalo 2 pass from Carlson (Joe Janke run)

SR - Carlson run (pass failed)

SR - Janke 1 run (Lisic pass from Carlson)

SR - Matt Clark 2 run (Janke run)

SR - Evan Wolfe 27 run (run failed)

C - Mickle 8 run (pass failed)

C - Jacob Santkuyl 9 run (pass failed)

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, September 27

FDL Ojibwe def. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig 3-0

Carlton def. S.Ridge 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

For Carlton (13-4): Alaina Bennett 12K; Taylor Nelson 10K; Abby Mickle 8K; Brynne Mickle 44SA.

For SR: Marriah Janke 15K, 15D; Lily Price 21D; Shayna Preston 32SA; Celia Olesiak 25D; Delainie Bushbaum 12K.

Duluth East def. ML-WR 25-20, 25-17, 25-23

For ML-WR: Skyler Hoffman 13SA, 10D; Sage Gerard 10K, 8D; Ally Bode 9K, 2AS, 6D; Maddie Olson 3B; DonnaMae Smith 9SA, 5D; Josie Benzie, 18D.

Esko def. Cloquet 23-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8

For Esko: Taylor Robinson 40SA, 11D, 8AS; Judy Wagemaker 10K, 15D; Hannah Stark 12K; Bridget Yellin 7K; Ava Gonsorowski 23D.

For Cloquet: Morgan Walsh 8K, 2AS; Alahna Ninneman 9K; Josie Steen 5K, d*, 2AS; Savannah Sears 8D; Callie Holm 13D.

Silver Bay def. Barnum 25-19, 19-25, 25-13, 25-23

For Barnum: Emily Miletich 7K; Lea Peterson 10K; Megan Laine 6K.

Thursday, September 29

Carlton def. McGregor 25-9, 25-7, 25-11

For Carlton: Taylor Nelson 9K; Alaina Bennett 8K; Alyson Hoeffling 7K; Brynne Mickle 33SA.

Cromwell-Wright def. Wrenshall 25-14, 25-20, 25-10

For CW: Taya Hakamaki 12 SA; Bailey Gronner 9K, 7D; 5AS.

For Wrenshall: Ashley Johnson 14D; Cheyanne Carlson 10K, 5AS.

Denfeld def. Cloquet 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

For Cloquet: No stats available.

Esko def. Barnum 22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

For Barnum: Jessica Bird 8K; Emily Miletich 10K, 3 AS; Megan Liimatainen 31SA; Lea Peterson 12D; Jamie Bird 9D.

For Esko: Taylor Robinson 43SA; Judy Wagemaker 16D, 12K; Ava Gonsorowski 21D; Hannah Stark 14K, 3AS; Emilee Wilson 9K.

ML-WR def. S. Ridge 26-28, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24

For SR: Marriah Janke 17K, 17D; Lily Price 30D, 3AS; Shayna Preston 42SA, 19D; Celia Olesiak 19D, 3AS; Delanie Bushbaum 13K; Marisa Bober 11K, 2B.

For ML-WR: No stats available.

Friday, September 30

Indus def. FDL Ojibwe 25-7, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10

Monday, October 3

Hermantown def. Carlton 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12

For Carlton: Taylor Nelson 10K; Abby Mickle 8K; Alaina Bennett 9K; Brynne Mickle 30SA.

MIB def. Wrenshall 25-23, 25-14, 25-20

For Wrenshall: Abby Belcastro 15-for-15 serving; Cheyanne Carlson 10K.

Tuesday, October 4

Carlton def. ML-WR 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

For Carlton (16-7): Taylor Nelson 12K; Abby Mickle 12K; Alaina Bennett 8K; Brynne Mickle 36SA.

No stats available for Moose Lake-Willow River.

Esko def. Cromwell-Wright 25-23, 25-16, 29-27

For CW: Bailey Gronner 15K; Taya Hakamaki 24SA, 12D; Alyssa Hoff 12D.

For Esko: Taylor Robinson 31SA, 10D; Judy Wagemaker 15D, 9k; Marais Houser 21D; Bryanna Wefel 5K; Bridget Yellin 8K; Taiya Gregg 6K.

Hibbing def. Cloquet 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

For Cloquet: Morgan Walsh 7K, 12D; Alahna Ninneman 8K; Payton Anderson 7AS; Callie Holm 18D.

Pine City def. Barnum 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

For Barnum: Jessica Bird 4K, 13D; Meghan Liimatainen 13SA; Emily Miletich 3B; Aleah Orlowski 17D; Lea Peterson 13D.

GIRLS TENNIS

Thursday, September 29

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Singles - Rose Lundquist def. Bayley Anderson 6-2, 6-4; Lindsey Lamirande def. Megan Hautajarvi 6-3, 6-0; Michelle Jokinen def. Anna Leonard 6-3, 6-1; Autumn Moynan def. Julia Ketola 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles - Courtney Beaupre/Ally Martin def. Myra Stauber/Emma Schiltz 6-1, 6-3; Bijou Towne/Morgan Granda def. Alyson Freberg/Maddie Kinziger 6-1, 6-3; Erin Genereau/Nicole Blatchford def. Kaylee Klang/Denise Citti 6-0, 6-1.

Monday, October 3

Hermantown 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Singles - Rose Lundquist, CEC, def. Megan Chaffey 6-0, 6-1; Kierney Gray, H, def. Lindsey Lamirande 7-5, 6-1; Chloe Lange, H, def. Michelle Jokinen 6-4, 6-4; Autumn Moynan, CEC, def. Torii Thomas 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles - Abbie Halverson/Abbie VanDeelen, H, def. Courtney Beaupre/Ally Martin 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Mariah Haedrich/Alyssa Felmlee, H, def. Bijou Towne/Morgan Granda 6-1, 6-3; Ryan Gray/Drew Gray, H, def. Nicole Blatchford/Erin Genereau 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-2.

Tuesday, October 4

Duluth Marshall 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Singles - Rose Lundquist, CEC, def. Erica Anderson 6-4, 7-6, 6-1; Whitley Graysmark, DM, def. Lindsey Lamirande 6-1, 6-2; Elley Graysmark, DM, def. Michelle Jokinen 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Courtney Brandt, DM, def. Autumn Moynan 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles - Claire Boettcher/Helaina Orn, DM, def. Ally Martin/Courtney Beaupre 6-3, 6-2; Bijou Towne/Morgan Granada, CEC, def. Alayah Johnson-Jennings/Emily Casey 6-2, 6-3; Alexis Roseth/Josie Fobbe, DM, def. Erin Genereau/Nicole Blatchford 6-4, 4-6, (10-6).

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday, September 27

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Grand Rapids 0

First half - 1. Nathan Hammond (Kade Bender), 1st minute; 2. Evan Gray, 18th; 3. Ryan Fredrickson (Hammond), 36th.

Second half - No scoring.

Saves - Jay Boder, CEC, 3; Dylan Clark, CEC, 1; Blake McLaughlin, GR, 5.

Saturday, October 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0, Hermantown 0

First half - No scoring.

Second half - No scoring.

First overtime - No scoring.

Second overtime - No scoring.

Saves - A.J. Harris, H, 6; Jay Boder, CEC, 10.

Monday, October 3

Duluth East 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

First half - 1. Nolan Friday, 35th minute (PK).

Second half - 2. Seth Hoffman, 73rd.

Saves - Ben Hilliard, DE, 3; Jay Boder, CEC, 7.

GIRLS SOCCER

Monday, September 26

Cloquet-Carlton 4, Grand Rapids 0

First half - 1. Kendra Kelley (Kiana Bender), 18th minute; 2. Kelley (Bender), 39th.

Second half - 3. Alysha Anderson (Erin Turner), 52nd; 4. Samantha Proulx (Bender), 72nd.

Saves - Kat Welman, CC, 5; Justyne Diaz, GR, 10.

Thursday, September 29

Hermantown 2, Esko 1

First half - 1. H, Callie Hoff, 2nd; 2. E, Jackie Erkkila (Terryn McColley), 39th.

Second half - 3. H, C. Hoff, 55th.

Saves - Carly Zierden, H, 6; Macy Sunnarborg, E, 5.

Saturday, October 1

Esko 2, East Grand Forks 0

First half - 1. E, Terryn McColley (Karlie Kulas), 2nd minute; 2. E, Jackie Erkkila (Kulas), 10th.

Second half - No scoring.

Saves - McKenzie Whalen, EGF, 10; Macy Sunnarborg, E, 4.

Cloquet-Carlton 2, Hermantown 1

First half - 1. CC, Sylvie Deters (Brittany Bushman), 4th minute; 2, CC, Bushman (Erin Turner), 26th.

Second half - 3. H, Kennedy Lucia, 67th.

Saves - Brandi Nelson, CC, 9; Carly Zierden, H, 7.

Tuesday, October 4

Cloquet-Carlton 3, Proctor 2

First half - 1. CC, Kendra Kelly (Kiana Bender), 1st minute; 2. CC, Kelly (Brittney Bushman), 3rd; 3. P, Abby Haugen, 25th; 4. P, Alison Schubitzke, 37th.

Second half - 5. C, Bushman (Kelly), 48th.

Saves - Kat Welman, C, 7; Kayla Little, P, 7.

Esko 2, Duluth Denfeld 0

First half - 1. Jackie Erkkila, 27th; 2. Erkkila (Paige Hill), 33rd.

Second half - No scoring.

Saves - Macy Sunnarborg, E, 8; Kirsten Kelly, DD, 12.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday, September 27

Superior 48, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 46

200-yard medley - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Madeline Dostal, Rachel Gorski, Makayla Suominen, Faith Carlson), 2:03.28; 200 freestyle - Carlson, CEC, 2:17.38; 200 individual medley - Carlee Noonan, S, 2:30.37; 50 freestyle - Suominen, CEC, 24.45; 100 butterfly - Carlson, CEC, 1:09.91; 100 freestyle - Suominen, CEC, 56.08; 500 freestyle - Delaney Anderson, CEC, 6:35.50; 200 freestyle relay - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Carlson, Gorski, Dostal, Suominen), 1:49.78; 100 backstroke - Noonan, Superior, 1:09.52; 100 breaststroke Erin Walpole, Superior, 1:14.00; 400 freestyle relay - Superior (Isabel Dokhanchi, Taylor Amundson, Noonan, Walpole), 4:13.01.

Tuesday, October 4

Duluth East 57, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 37

200 yard medley - Duluth East (Kaiya Smith, Emily Pearson, Annika Jarvela, Emma Anderson), 2:07.27; 200 freestyle - Faith Carlson, CEC, 2:12.40; 200 individual medley - Hazel Kemp, DE, 2:30.09; 50 freestyle - Makayla Suominen, CEC, 24.53; 100 butterfly - Harriet Anderson, DE, 1:12.00; 100 freestyle - Suominen, CEC, 54.50; 500 freestyle - Smith, DE, 6:00.12; 200 freestyle relay - Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Carlson, Rachel Gorski, Elizabeth House, Suominen), CEC, 1:47.96; 100 backstroke - Kemp, DE, 1:13.97; 100 breaststroke - Gorski, CEC, 1:19.76; 400 freestyle relay - Duluth East (Addeline Swor, Kemp, Anderson, Pearson), 4:04.07.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday, October 1

Rochester 22, FDLTCC 14

FDLTCC - Safety

FDLTCC - Joseph Jordan 1 run (run failed)

Rochester - Connor Watts 8 pass from Jamas Stoval (Dylan Stetter kick)

Rochester - Elray Duncan 17 pass from Stovall (kick blocked)

FDLTCC - Jordan Miller 25 pass from Jordan (Miller pass)

Rochester - Troy Bitterle 8 pass from Stoval (Stetter kick)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, September 29

Central Lakes def. FDLTCC 25-2, 25-7, 25-8

Friday, September 30

Vermilion def. FDLTCC 25-5, 25-10, 25-19

For FDLTCC - Tat Zimmerman 2K, 5D; Courtney Ableiter 9K, 3AS, 7D; Lyric Johnson 7D.

Gogebic def. FDLTCC 25-5, 25-3

Saturday, October 1

Mesabi Range def. FDLTCC 25-7, 25-6, 25-11

For FDLTCC - Courtney Ableiter 6K, 7D; Tat Zimmerman 2K, 7D; Lyric Johnson 9D.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Friday, September 30

MN Wilderness 3, Springfield 0

First period - No scoring

Second period -1. MNW - Tyler Vold (Michael Zuffante, Louis Roehl), 14:33 (PP).

Third period - 2. MNW - Connor Koviak (Roehl), 0:11. 3. MNW - Alexander Esbjors (Roehl, Vold), 1:25 (PP).

Saves - Luke Kania, MNW, 24/24; Devin Cooley, Springfield, 33/36.

Saturday, October 1

Springfield 4, MN Wilderness 2

First period - 1. MNW - Dylan Mills (Alexander Esbjors, Logan Stork), 14:05.

Second period - 2. S -Matt Long (Fletcher Fineman, Jack Summers), 9:33. 3. S - Luke Picek (Ryan Leibold, Keenan Sabatini), 16:17.

Third period - 4. S - Long (Matt Cassidy, Connor Matsinger), 0:31. 5. MNW - Stork (Roehl, Esbjors), 12:20 (PP). 6. S - Matsinger (Sabatini, Leibold), 19:25 (EN).

Saves - Luke Kania, MNW, 23/26; Evan Fear, S, 1-1-0 23/25.