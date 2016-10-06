Goalless but not pointless

There may not have been any goals, but Saturday’s 0-0 boys soccer result between Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown wasn’t lacking either message or excitement.

“It was a point gained,” Lumberjacks coach Archie Clark said. “We toughened up a bit and got a tie, which they say is like kissing your sister, but in our case it was more than that. We showed we were ready to compete for the entire game against probably the best team in our section.”

The ’Jacks were stinging from a 5-1 loss at Hermantown on Sept. 8 and had a message to send.

“That was really important,” Clark said. “We really toughened up in the midfield and didn’t allow them to develop their attack. Our defenders played particularly well and we seemed to gut it out. It was like a playoff game so we gutted it out.”

Clark set out his team in a defensive-minded 4-5-1 alignment but also employed one of his defenders, junior Zach Conklin, as a sweeper. Playing in place of the injured Evan Gray, Conklin played behind the defense, turning Cloquet’s alignment into, in essence, a 1-3-5-1.

A sweeper’s job is to clear long passes from the opposition before they reach the goalkeeper, and generally allows the defenders in front of him to play a defensive line that is slightly higher up the field to prevent the opposition coming forward.

“Zach collected a whole bunch of balls there and I was particularly proud of him,” Clark said. “He didn’t allow through balls, he didn’t allow breakaways and he got the ball cleared, which is what we needed.”

The tactic was employed to counter Hermantown’s very direct style of play.

“They are very aggressive in the box,” Clark said. “If the ball hits the ground too many times in front of your goalie, they’ll find a way to score.”

One of the cardinal rules of defensive soccer is to never let the ball bounce in your penalty area from a set piece, such as a corner kick or free kick.

“You’ve got to get it cleared,” said Clark. “If you let it bounce, you’re susceptible to bad bounces, handballs or the ball finding an open player. Zach headed the ball out numerous times — he is very good in the air.”

Goalkeeper Jay Boder made 10 saves for CEC, which then lost 2-0 to Duluth East at home Tuesday night despite a strong start.

“We came out with probably our best 20 minutes of the season,” Clark said. “We had five or six really good opportunities and didn’t cash in on any of them. After that we gave up a penalty kick late in the first half and in the second half they wore us down.”

“For us to be successful we have to come out and capitalize on good play early on,” Clark added. “That is the psyche this team has. If we get a goal or two or whatever in the first 20 or 30 minutes, we can cruise from there. But we struggle when we don’t finish.”

CEC (7-4-3) has two regular season games remaining: against Proctor Thursday and at North Branch Saturday. CEC beat Proctor 2-1 Sept. 22 but figures to have an easier time against the Vikings. North Branch won its first three games to start the season and scored 29 goals against weak opposition, but haven’t won since Sept. 1 and have allowed 54 goals in 10 straight losses.

The computerized QRF rankings show Cloquet third in the section standings heading into the start of next week’s playoffs — behind Hermantown and, surprisingly, Chisago Lakes Area (7-3-2). The Wildcats have lost to both the Lumberjacks and fourth-seeded Duluth Denfeld this season and do not play Hermantown. Their Mississippi 8 conference schedule is judged to be more difficult so, for now, they have the top seed.

“Chisago Lakes, Hermantown, us and Denfeld are the top four right now,” Clark said, meaning a potential final four scenario would have CEC meeting Hermantown in the section semifinals. “Any of those four teams can win it.”