Meet the Fab Four: Great runners, even better kids

Moose Lake-Willow River junior Ethan Olson and Esko junior Joshua Kemp race side by side during the Boys Varsity Class A race Saturday at Duluth’s Enger Golf Course. Olson finished in seventh place and Kemp took 10th.

Mike Bushey has been coaching cross country in Cloquet since 1994. Over those 22 years, the Lumberjacks coach has been fortunate enough to to see some star-studded runners around our area, from state champions like Marisa Shady, current collegiate standouts such as Matt Welsh and, of course, Olympian and Duluth native Kara Goucher (Wheeler).

Bushey says our county's current crop of teenage endurance enthusiasts are some of the best he’s seen.

No, Cloquet's Isaac Boedigheimer and Anja Maijala, Carlton's Erika Fox and Moose Lake-Willow River's Ethan Olson aren't state title holders, college studs or Olympians — yet — but they are the high school standard of successful runners and even better people.

"They all rank in that top tier of what we've seen around here historically," said Bushey, "but they are just wonderful kids. Really, really nice kids to be around."

Along with Bushey's high praise comes their significant statistics: together, the quartet has qualified for 25 state tournaments, including 11 in cross country — not counting their likely return to St. Olaf College in early November. All four have advanced to the state's biggest fall running stage the past two seasons, while Boedigheimer was the Section 7AA boys champion and Fox the 7A girls winner last year. Both will seek to retain their crowns later this month.

This year already, with still a month remaining in the season, Boedigheimer has won two meets and Olson three. Fox and Maijala, meanwhile, are winless, but have had plenty of podium visits over their now six seasons on their respective varsity teams. All four ran the Swain Invitational last Saturday in Duluth, where Boedigheimer placed second, Olson seventh, Fox seventh and Maijala 16th among thousands of runners at the 66th annual event.

But it's looking through their slim 5K times and riveting results that truly displays this foursome of athletes. If you watch them run, it's easy see their athleticism, but watch them before or after the race and you'll see their kind, caring, encouraging demeanors. They want best for their teammates as much as themselves. They’re even happy for their opponents. The sport embodies this sportsmanship and this four of kind is at the top of the list.

"We may be competitors on the course, but when it comes down to it, we're going to be supporters 100 percent," Boedigheimer said. "We all want to be successful, but we all want the people around us to be successful. The more support, the better."

For Boedigheimer, the more hills, the better. The 5-foot-4, 118-pound senior salivates over uneven terrain and cool temps. Swain is one of his favorite events of each fall. He won the middle school race as an eighth-grader and almost repeated as varsity champ last weekend.

Fox would concur, enjoying unlevel courses and inclement weather. Rain, sleet and snow are right up her alley.

"Poor weather for me would be like hot and sunny," said the 5-foot-6 Bulldog senior.

Fox's running load has actually been cut in half this season, due to her taking Post Secondary Enrollment Option and attending classes at Lake Superior College in Duluth. She runs in the mornings and evenings in her free time, as she attends only three of her team's practices per week. Still, she continues to excel and is striding toward defending her section supremacy.

"We'll see what happens," said the always-humble Fox.

"I think she can," added her close friend Maijala. "She's a strong person."

Maijala would know best, as she and Fox are closer friends than they are opponents. After all, the pair of fall competitors turn teammates when the snow flies, tag-teaming on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nordic ski team. Both have qualified for the state meet in that sport since freshman year, too. Actually, the two were training together Sunday when they roller-skied for several hours on the Munger Trail.

"We both love to run and ski," the 5-foot-5, versatile Maijala said. "We definitely have a shared passion."

Together, the teenage pair have been to 17 state meets — six of which were as teammates. Both are humbled by the fact, while Maijala makes sure to take Bushey's advice and "smell the roses."

"Sometimes you just have to take a breath and soak it all up," said Maijala, battling a string of injuries and sickness this season, but remaining optimistic about chances of returning for a fourth straight state trip. "Because it's the glory days."

Those glory days will soon be done for Maijala, Fox and Boedigheimer, but Olson still has another year. He's the newest member of this quartet, and says he’s honored to be up there with the other names he's seen over the years. The long, lean 6-foot, 145-pound Rebel junior has been a varsity runner since eighth grade, advanced to state as a freshman, and took second in Section 7A last year.

One who likes pleasant weather and flatland races, Olson has his sights on winning the section later this month. That would mean much to a quiet, selfless kid who enjoys nothing more than running.

"I definitely enjoy it and am competitive," said Olson, who admits he's often caught reading books and articles about running, while also studying area courses to get an advantage. "Anything to improve my running knowledge and make me the best that I can be."

Olson wears tinted glasses every race in order to improve his vision. Boedigheimer dons the same lime green tinted sunglasses each run to avoid the sun. He's also very superstitious, eating lasagna every night before a meet, and three pieces of French toast each morning. He doesn't drink pop, and only eats candy on Halloween — and not much of it.

Boedigheimer also listens to music before races, like many. His favorite?

"I've got some Shakira on there," he said.

Boedigheimer is confident in himself, noting: "I never expect to win. I'm just out there to have a good, hard race and see who's there with me. Whatever happens, happens."

Who knows what will happen in the coming month as several of their prep careers come to an end, but one thing is for certain: win or lose, qualify or not, these these fabulous four kids can be marked among the best.

Not because they are state champs, college stars or Olympians, but because they are quality kids. They love competition, yet thrive on being even better people.

"It's awesome to see small-town schools and so many runners rising up to shine and show those Twin Cities schools we have just as much talent as they do," Boedigheimer said, "but not only as great runners, but great people, too.”

"There's never been a dull moment. I made a bunch of friends older and younger," continued Boedigheimer of his half a decade running in his purple uniform. "It's going to be sad when it's time to leave, but hopefully I can come back to see what the future brings. This experience I've had though, will always stay with me."