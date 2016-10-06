Korby’s Top Games

This is a classic high school football clash. For years now, when the Lumberjacks and Rails run into each other on the gridiron, and it's a pigskin-lover's must-see matchup. While Cloquet has continued to propel its program up the ranks, Proctor provides one of the area's most-talented teams year-in and year-out.

Expect much of same at a busy Bromberg Field Friday, as the Lumberjacks (4-1) look to fire on all cylinders following their 27-16 victory over previously unbeaten Hermantown on the road last week, while all the Rails (4-1) have done is steamroll their recent opponents. Proctor is ranked No. 10 in Class AAA. Both schools' lone losses were to Grand Rapids.

Note that this one will be especially buzzing with it being Cloquet's annual Homecoming night. Pregame festivities are scheduled, while the King and Queen will be crowned during an extended halftime.

GIRLS SOCCER: Esko vs. Cloquet-Carlton

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Esko Stadium

Perhaps the pitch's most intriguing meeting in our area occurs any time the Eskomos engage with the Lumberjacks in high school girls soccer. Expect the game at Esko Stadium to be well-attended next Tuesday night when these two meet on the artificial turf with the lights turned to their brightest setting.

Something also has to give in this one, as the last time these two tangoed, things ended in a 1-1 tie on Aug. 30 in Cloquet. Both Esko (7-6-1) and Cloquet-Carlton (9-3-2) are hoping to prevail in this, the regular-season finale for both teams. This may not even be their last meeting, however, as the Section 7A playoffs are looming next week.

The last time each faced one another in the finals was in a 2012 penalty shootout which Cloquet claimed with a 2-1 win. In short, if you're soccer fan, you know this one is always worth a ticket.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Esko Invitational

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Esko High School

Eight schools set their weekends for Esko High School, as the Eskomos volleyball team hosts its annual invitational Saturday morning. Plenty of volleys are surely to be seen.

A total of 32 matches — including varsity and JV throughout two gyms and four courts — will be had throughout the all-day event. Carlton County teams include the host Eskomos, as well as South Ridge. Hermantown is also in attendance (the likely favorite at 15-3) along with International Falls, Mora, Proctor, Superior and Duluth Denfeld to make a variety pack of local flavor.

Matches are set to begin at 9 a.m. with the championship set for approximately 4 p.m.