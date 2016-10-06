Cardinals fly past Wrens in three

Two of the smallest area schools hit the hard court for high school volleyball action last Thursday when the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals traveled to Wrenshall to take on the Wrens. Cromwell-Wright took advantage of a strong start and swept the Wrens 25-14, 25-20 and 25-10.

“We played well against Wrenshall,” said Cromwell-Wright coach Amy Granholm. “We knew that they would be scrappy and we were prepared for what was given to us.”

On the other side of the net, a slow start to games is becoming all too familiar to the Wrens and their coach, Denise North.

“The match was fast with both teams working hard to take advantage of whatever chances they had,” North said. “The season has been tough with the girls not getting strong starts in some of our games.”

Wrenshall has been going through a tough stretch of late and has won just one of its past eight games. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have gone in the opposite direction and are 8-2 in their past 10 games and are playing well.

“Honestly, I did not know what to expect this season with the inexperience we had at a varsity level,” Granholm said. “We have been pulling out wins, though, and we have some tough games ahead of us that will definitely challenge us!”

The Wrens struggled with receiving serve which meant it was a constant fight to get into their offense, the coach said.

“We were unable to set the ball up and take advantage of some really strong hitters,” recalled North. “Cromwell-Wright served very well against us and we didn't do our best on our serve receive. The team is young and makes mistakes that young players will make. Right now the team is really working to understand what it means to work as a team and we continue to work on that in every practice.”

At 11-4 on the season, the Cards appear to have turned the corner and are marching toward the playoffs with confidence.

“Our team is a strong unit, and we do have some mental breakdowns, but they always fight to the end,” explained Granholm. “We rely a lot on (senior) Bailey Gronner, on her hits and her experience. But the rest of the team backs her up and steps up when needed. This team is a fun group to work with.”

On Thursday night Gronner had nine kills and seven digs in leading the Cards along with Taya Hakamaki who finished with 12 set assists.

For the Wrens, Ashley Johnson was strong in the back row with 14 digs and Cheyanne Carlson added 10 kills and five set assists.

Tuesday night, Cromwell-Wright fell to Esko 23-25, 16-25, 27-29. Gronner led the way with 15 kills for the Cards, while Taya Hakamaki added 24 set assists and Alyssa Hoff had 12 digs.