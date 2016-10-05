Johnson earns top honors at football camp

Nic Johnson of Cromwell earned high honors this summer as he placed among the top performers at the Xavier Rhodes and Eric Kendricks Football Camp, hosted by Sports International. Johnson outplayed nearly 100 campers to be selected as part of the program’s prestigious Gridiron Elite club.

The football camp, held at the University of St. Thomas, featured daily instruction, lectures and demonstrations from co-headliners Xavier Rhodes and Eric Kendricks of the Minnesota Vikings, as well as other members of the Vikings. Campers also learned from outstanding veteran college and high school coaches selected for their ability to coach and teach the game of football. The camp is designed for players ages 7-18 and offers both overnight and day camp options. Campers were grouped by age, position, ability and experience to allow coaches to progressively teach basic and advanced techniques to best benefit each group.

At the end of the week, the top performers were selected to the Sports International Gridiron Elite by outperforming their peers to earn their coach’s recognition and praise. Each recipient was hand-selected by the coaching staff at the camp. As a member of the Gridiron Elite, Sports International will send each camper’s information to over 2,500 college coaches throughout the nation to aid in their recruiting efforts.

Johnson is a junior at Cromwell-Wright High School and plays wide receiver and safety and also punts for the Cardinals.

For more information about Sports International, go to www.footballcamps.com.