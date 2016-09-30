Carlton County runners stand out from the crowd at Milaca

Cloquet senior Anja Maijala finishes in fourth place during the girls varsity 3A race at the Milaca Mega Meet Saturday, the top finisher on the Cloquet girls varsity cross country team, which took eighth out of 18 teams in its class Saturday. Jana Peterson/jpeterson@pinejournal.com

Ethan Matzdorf (from left), Aidan Ripp, Connor Denman, Isaac Boedigheimer, Parker Sinkkonen and Blaine Bong celebrate their third place finish at the Milaca Mega Meet Saturday in Class 3A, out of 17 teams in their class. Not pictured is Blake Desmond. Franny Slater/For the Pine Journal

Esko boys varsity runners celebrate their second place finish in Class 2A. PIctured from left are Tyler Northey, Cameron Schultz, Joshua Kemp, Sam Rengo, Will Schmitz and Quinn Erkkila. Lucas Bourgeault is not pictured. Contributed Photo

At a race characterized by the massive number of students who race there, a number of Carlton County athletes and teams stood out from the crowd at the Saturday’s 46th annual Milaca Mega Meet.

The Cloquet High School boys varsity cross country team placed third in its 3A grouping for the second year in a row, while the Esko boys did them one better, placing second in the 2A boys varsity race.

Commonly referred to as the largest single-day cross-country meet in the world, the Mega Meet brought more than 150 schools and around 5,500 individual runners to Milaca, Minn. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Races kicked off in 15-minute increments over a sodden Stones Throw Golf Course that looked more like a music festival than a sporting event, with so many brightly colored tents dotting the landscape and people everywhere, along with the usual overfilled portable potties one finds at such massive events.

The Esko boys team took second place in the 2A class — there are four classes from 1A, the smallest, up to 4A — with junior Joshua Kemp taking sixth place in 17:03.91. Teammate Sam Rengo took 18th place, followed by Tyler Northey in 42nd, Lucas Bourgeault in 49th, Cameron Schultz in 58th, Quinn Erkkila in 77th and Will Schmitz in 78th.

A total of 17 teams competed in the boys varsity 3A race and the Cloquet boys missed second place by one point. Sartell took first place with 53 points, Detroit Lakes took second with 75, and Cloquet had 76 points, followed by Delano with 149.

The Cloquet boys had five runners place in the top 25, with senior Isaac Boedigheimer placing fifth in 16:45.12 for the 5,000 meter course. Senior Connor Denman took 16th place in 17:31.20, followed by sophomore Aidan Ripp in 17th, less than a second behind him. Senior Parker Sinkkonen took 20th place, sophomore Blaine Bong took 22nd, and junior Blake Desmond took 34th, followed by junior Ethan Matzdorf in 67th.

CHS senior Anja Maijala was the top finisher for the Cloquet girls, taking fourth place in the 3A race in a time of 19:33.97. Lauren Cawcutt took 22nd place, an excellent finish for the Cloquet Middle School eighth-grader.

Cloquet Coach Mike Bushey was very happy with the whole experience Saturday, even though the event doesn’t count toward any season totals.

"We take our teams to this meet so they can experience a large, intense event in order to prepare them for the section meet at the end of the year,” Bushey said before adding with a smile: “Plus it's the one time we get to go to Dairy Queen without harassment from my wife!"

Other Carlton County runners to place in the top 10 of their class at Milaca included Carlton’s Erika Fox in eighth place for the girls varsity 1A race, and the Rebels’ Ethan Olson in fourth place for the 2A varsity boys race.